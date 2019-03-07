Bid Notice

The City of Bolivar Fire Department is requesting sealed bids on the repair and re-painting of

existing fire apparatus bay floors as follows:

• Pre-installation conference with general contractor and installer must be held ten

days prior to starting work.

• Power sweep entire floor to remove any dirt and debris from sanding.

• Ensure all cracks are filled and leveled with an epoxy fill material.

• Paint must be capable of withstanding high temperatures from hot tires,

guaranteed to stay bonded, and resistant to delamination.

• Paint must be slip-resistant and bonded to concrete floor

• Paint shall not fade when wet.

• A minimum of two coats of paint should be applied for maximum durability.

• Paint color will be Oxford Gray or similar color as approved by the fire chief.

• Contractor should be prepared to issue a minimum five-year guarantee and

warranty on all work and on the paint applied.

• Work MUST be completed within three days of start date.

Interested bidders should contact Fire Chief Lynn Price to arrange for viewing of existing floor

and to obtain exact measurements. Bidders will be responsible for obtaining their own

measurements for quote purposes.

All bids must be received no later than Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. Bids must be

sealed, and marked “Fire Department Bid – Apparatus Bay Floor”. Bids will be opened at the

Bolivar City Council meeting on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 6:00 pm at the Bolivar Municipal

Center, 211 N. Washington St.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid

which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the City.