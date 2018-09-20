Bid Notice

The City of Bolivar is requesting sealed bids on (15) - 8 Yard Dumpsters with 12 gauge walls and 10 gauge flooring, double wall polyethylene finish, primed inside and out with dark green enamel exterior finish including lids. All bids must be received no later than Monday, October 8, 2018 by 12:00 Noon. Dumpsters will be picked up at the place of business. Bid specification may be obtained at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. during normal business hours. All bids must be sealed, and marked “Dumpster Bid”. Bids will be opened at the Bolivar City Council meeting on Monday, October 8, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.

“By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to TCA § 12-12-106.”

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”), the City of Bolivar will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Under title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of the race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the City.