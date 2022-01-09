Bid Notice

The City of Bolivar is requesting sealed bids on (15) - 8 Yard Dumpsters with 12-gauge walls and 10-gauge flooring, double wall polyethylene finish, primed inside and out with dark green enamel exterior finish. All bids must be received no later than Monday, September 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Bid specification may be obtained at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. during normal business hours. All bids must be sealed, and marked “Dumpster Bid”. Bids will be opened at the Bolivar City Council meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. “By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to TCA § 12-12-106.” The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the City.