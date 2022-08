Hardeman County will be accepting bids for the following:

Airport Terminal Building

Specifications can be obtained until August 18 at the Office of the County Mayor, 100 N. Main Street, Third Floor, Bolivar, TN 38008

Bids will be sealed and received until 10 a.m. August 23, 2022.

Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject all or any bid and to accept the bid which is deemed to be in the best interests of the county.