Bid Notice

The City of Bolivar Fire Department is requesting sealed bids on the repair and re-painting of existing fire apparatus bay floors utilizing a Thin-Mil or Thin-Film application as follows:

Pre-installation conference with general contractor and installer must be held ten days prior to starting work.

Bidder will be responsible for thoroughly cleaning and degreasing floor prior to starting work. Power sweep entire floor to remove any dirt and debris from sanding.

Ensure all cracks are filled and leveled with an epoxy fill material. Existing floor joints should be saw cut and cleaned out.

Paint must be capable of withstanding high temperatures from hot tires, guaranteed to stay bonded, and resistant to delamination.

Paint must be slip-resistant and bonded to concrete floor

Paint shall not fade when wet.

A minimum of two coats of paint should be applied for maximum durability.

Paint color will be Oxford Gray or similar color as approved by the fire chief.

Safety stripes to be applied on floor separating bay doors.

Contractor should be prepared to issue a minimum five-year guarantee and warranty on all work and on the paint applied.

Work MUST be completed within five days of start date.

Interested bidders should contact Fire Chief Lynn Price to arrange for viewing of existing floor and to obtain exact measurements. Bidders will be responsible for obtaining their own measurements for quote purposes.

All bids must be received no later than Friday, February 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Bids must be sealed, and marked “Fire Department Bid – Apparatus Bay Floor”. Bids will be opened at the Bolivar City Council meeting on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the City.