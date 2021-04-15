Bid Notice

The Town of Hickory Valley is seeking sealed bids for grass mowing and weed eating of town property, every 10 days, beginning April 1st of each subsequent year and ending November 1st. All bids must be received no later than Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at noon and will be opened at the regular scheduled meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen on May 4, 2021 at

7 p.m. Bid specifications may be obtained from Mayor Ricky Ayers by calling 731-609-8639 or by emailing your request to hickoryvalleygin@gmail.com.

The Town of Hickory Valley is an equal opportunity provider and employer. In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, the town will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disabilities in its services, programs, or activities. Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity.

The Town of Hickory Valley reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed to be in the best interest of the City.