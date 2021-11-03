Bid Notice

The City of Bolivar is requesting sealed bids to make repair to the United Sons and Daughters of Charity Lodge Hall building located at 322 E. McNeal St. that will include masonry pier repair, woodwork, electrical and window repairs. All bids must meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Professional Qualification Standards for the treatment of historic properties and must be approved by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). All bidders must be licensed contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 and the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon. Bid package may be obtained at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN. All bids must be received no later than Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

The bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. On March 26, 2021 at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN 38008. Bids must be marked “United Sons and Daughters of Charity Lodge Hall”.

By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to § 12-12-106.

Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 no person shall, on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

“This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee.” The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, with approval by the Tennessee Historical Commission to be in the best interest of the City and State.