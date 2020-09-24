Bid Notice

Bid needed for a research-based intensive reading intervention program for Hardeman County Schools.

Sealed bids will be received at Hardeman County Mayor’s Office, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008 no later than 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 for the following:

The Reading Intervention Program should include the 5 components of reading with teacher-led instruction and have availability to use with online virtual students. The program should include Multisensory teaching techniques and assessments to drive instruction and determine mastery of skills. The bid should include Teacher Materials and Student materials necessary for instruction.

Any further questions concerning the product needed can be directed to:

Dianne Whitaker, Special Education

Hardeman County Schools

10815 Old Hwy 64

Bolivar, TN 38008

731-658-2510 ext. 136