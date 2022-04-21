Bid Advertisement

The City of Bolivar Police Department is requesting sealed bids on the remodel of their kitchen located at 211 West Jackson Street in Bolivar.

Interested bidders should contact Police Chief Michael Jones to obtain bid specifications, to arrange for viewing of existing kitchen, and to obtain exact measurements. Bidders will be responsible for obtaining their own measurements for quote purposes.

Interested bidders must show proof that they are licensed, bonded, and insured in order to receive bid specifications.

All bids must be received no later than Friday, May 6, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. Bids must be sealed, and marked “Police Department Bid – Kitchen Remodel”. Sealed bids must be mailed or hand-delivered to the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 North Washington Street, Bolivar, TN 38008. Bids will be opened at the Bolivar City Council meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the City.