Advertisement for Bids

Lashlee, Rich, Inc., Construction Manager for Hardeman County Schools will receive sealed bids for The Gymnasium Upgrades Project at Middleton High School for Hardeman County Schools in Middleton, TN. Bids will be received at The County Mayor’s Office, located at 100 N Main St, Bolivar, TN 38008 until 2:30 P.M., Local Time, Thursday, May 4, 2022. Bids will be opened and read aloud.

No bid will be received or accepted after the above specified time for receipt of bids. Such bids may be deemed invalid and returned unopened to the Bidder.

Bids will be received for the following Bid Packages: (For a complete description of Bid Packages, See SECTION 00 00 06 - BID PACKAGES)

Ceiling Insulation Panels

Roof Restoration

Plans, Specifications and other Contract Documents may be examined at:

1. The office of the Construction Manager, Lashlee-Rich, Inc., 1100 E. Main St., Humboldt, TN 38343

Pre-Bid Conference:

A. There will be a Non -Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 12:30 P.M., at the project location.

Copies of the documents may be obtained by contacting the Construction Manager, Lashlee-Rich, Inc., P.O. Box 483, 1100 E. Main St., Humboldt, TN 38343 Scotty Walters is the Lashlee-Rich, Inc. Project Manager for this project, #731-784-2461, scottywalters@lashleerich.com .

All Bidders must be Licensed Contractors as required by TCA 62-6-119(2016). The Bidder’s Name, License Number, Expiration Date thereof and License Classification which applies to Bid submitted must be placed on the sealed envelope containing the executed Bid Form; otherwise, the Bid will not be considered.

All bids in excess of $25,000.00 are required to include bid security in the amount equal to 5% of each bid sum. Bid bonds shall be issued by a surety licensed to conduct business in the State of Tennessee and made payable to Lashlee-Rich, Inc. The surety must have an A.M. Best Rating of “A” or better. A cashier’s check or certified check made payable to Lashlee-Rich, Inc. will also be acceptable.

Successful bidders for Bid Packages in excess of $25,000.00 shall furnish Performance and Payment Bonds equal to 100% of the Subcontract Sum. Bonding Company shall have an A.M. Best Rating of “A” or better. All bonds shall be made payable to Lashlee-Rich, Inc.

Bid security documents will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders as soon as the Owner approves award of the various sub-contracts to the successful bidders. Bid security documents will be returned to the successful bidders upon receipt of acceptable signed Subcontract and Performance and Payment Bonds.

All Labor and Material and Labor Only Bidders shall attach the Drug Free Work Place Affidavit, (Refer to SECTION 00 00 11 – Drug Free Affidavit) to their Bid.

All bids must be submitted on the Bid Form provided with the Contract Documents.

No Bidder will be permitted to withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the date of opening bids.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities in or to reject any and all bids, to evaluate bids and to accept the bid, which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner.

No sub-contract is given or implied to the successful bidder until a written sub-contract is offered by the Construction Manager and signed by all parties.

All bidders shall comply with Public Chapter 587 of 2007, as codified in Tennessee Code Annotated Section 49-5-413, which requires all contractors to facilitate a criminal history records checks conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for each employee prior to permitting the employee to have contact with students or enter school grounds when students are present.

Bids may be submitted as follows:

(1) Submit bids in person at the time and location previously indicated in this Advertisement for Bids.

(2) Bids may be faxed to the office of the Construction Manager, Lashlee-Rich, Inc., 1100 E. Main St., Humboldt, TN (#731-784-6483). For faxed bids to be considered and delivered to the bid opening, they must be time stamped prior to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Faxed bids must also be accompanied by Bid Bonds and all Affidavit Forms where applicable. Faxed copies of Bid Security checks will not be accepted.

(3) Bids may also be emailed to the office of the Construction Manager using the following email address: bidbox@lashleerich.com

For e-mailed bids to be considered, they must be time stamped no later than 12:00 Noon, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. E-mailed bids time stamped after 12:00 Noon, will not be considered. For e-mailed bids requiring Bid Bonds and other Affidavits, these documents must be e-mailed with the bid. E-mailed copies of Bid Security checks will not be accepted.

(4) Bids may be sent by U.S. Mail or Delivery Service. If this option is used, it is the Bidder’s responsibility to make sure they are received by the Construction Manager by 12:00 Noon the day of the bid.

If bids are sent by U.S. Mail, they shall be addressed as follows:

Lashlee-Rich, Inc.

P.O. Box 483

Humboldt, TN 38343

If a Delivery Service is used, the physical address is:

Lashlee-Rich, Inc.

1100 East Main Street

Humboldt, TN 38343

Bidders using U.S. Mail or Delivery Services must also include all required Bid Documents as indicated for other forms of bid submission.

Hardeman County Schools

March 16, 2022 By: Dr. Christy Smith, Director of Schools