ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Hardeman County School System will receive bids for Bolivar Football Stadium Home Side Demolition, located at 313 Harris Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 at the Board Office, 10815 Old Highway 64 West, Bolivar, TN 38008 until 2:00 p.m., Local Time, on Thursday, December 14, 2017. Bids will be opened and read aloud.

Bids will be received on the following Bid Package:

General Demolition

Plans and Specifications may be viewed at www.hubcityblueprint.com.

No bid will be received or accepted after the above specified time for receipt of bids. Such bids may be deemed invalid and returned unopened to the Bidder.

Plans, Specifications and other Contract Documents may be examined at the office of the Construction Manager, Lashlee-Rich, Inc., 1100 W. Main St., Humboldt, TN 38343, West Tennessee Plan Room, 439 Airways Blvd., Jackson, TN 38301, Builders Exchange, 642 South Cooper, Memphis, TN 38104 and Dodge Plan Room @ www.construction.com.

Copies of the documents may be obtained by depositing $150.00 with the Construction Manager, Lashlee-Rich, Inc., P.O. Box 483, 1100 W. Main St., Humboldt, TN 38343. Check should be made payable to Hardeman County School System.

The full amount of the deposit will be returned to all bidders providing the plans and specifications are returned to the Construction Manager in satisfactory condition within seven (7) days after the bid date. The deposit will also be returned to the successful bidder.

A certified check or bank draft, payable to Hardeman County Board of Education, U.S. Government bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid, shall be submitted with each Labor and Material Bid in excess of $25,000.00.

The successful bidder, submitting a Labor and Material Bid in excess of $25,000.00, will be required to furnish and pay for satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

Hardeman County School System reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informalities in the bidding and to choose the bidder that the Owner believes to be in its best interest.

No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 60 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of Hardeman County School System.

All bidders must comply with the applicable provisions of Public Chapter 822, House Bill 2180, Senate Bill 1824, commonly known as the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1976.

Effective January 1, 2011, a masonry subcontractor must be licensed with an “LMC” classification in order to bid or to be listed on the outside of bid envelope as a Licensed Masonry Contractor (LMC) when the masonry portion is $100,000 or more (including materials and labor). The BC-9 or BC will not be acceptable.

All bidders shall comply with Public Chapter 587 of 2007, as codified in Tennessee Code annotated Section 49-5-413, which required all contractors to facilitate a criminal history records checks conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for each employee prior to permitting the employee to have contact with students or enter school grounds when students are present.

The bidders’s name, license number, date of expiration of the license and license classification must be placed on the outside of the envelope containing the bid except when the bid is in an amount less than twenty five thousand dollars ($25,000.00). Failure of any bidder to comply shall void the bid and the envelope shall not be opened or considered.

When the bid is less than twenty five thousand dollars ($25,000.00), the name of the Contractor only may appear on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; and upon opening the envelope, if the bid is in excess of twenty five thousand dollars ($25,000.00), the bid shall automatically be disqualified.

All bidders shall place the Drug Free Work Place Affidavit, Section 00 45 00, in a separate envelope and attach to the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid. (NO EXCEPTIONS ALLOWED). The bid will not be opened unless this requirement is followed.

As a convenience to bidders, bids may be faxed to the office of the Construction Manager, 1100 W. Main St., Humboldt, TN at #731-784-6483. For faxed bids to be received, they must be date stamped no later than 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 14, 2017. Faxed bids date stamped after 11:00 A.M. will not be considered.

For faxed bids requiring Bid Bonds and/or Drug Free Workplace Affidavits, these documents must be faxed with the bid. Faxed copies of Bid Security checks will not be accepted.

There will be a Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference at the jobsite, Bolivar Football Stadium Home Side Demolition, 313 Harris Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

Hardeman County School System, Bolivar, TN

By: Mr. Warner A. Ross, II, Director of Schools