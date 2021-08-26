Advertisement for Bid

Project No. 13272

Selmer-McNairy County Industrial Development Board (Owner)

Separate sealed bids for the Monogram Refrigeration Connector Road Project for the Selmer-McNairy County Industrial Development Board will be received by the Selmer-McNairy County Industrial Development Board at the office of the Selmer-McNairy IDB (McNairy County Chamber & EDC), 205 W. Court Avenue, Selmer, TN 38375 until 10:00 A.M. C.S.T. on Monday, September 27, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Information to Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:

West Tennessee Plan Room – wtplanroom.com (439 Airways Blvd, Jackson, TN 38301)

Hub City Blueprint – www.hubcityblueprint.com (158 Airways Blvd, Jackson, TN 38301)

Copies may be obtained at Hub City Blueprint by contacting Amy at (731) 424-2583 or amy@hubcityblueprint.com, 158 Airways Blvd, Jackson, TN 38301 upon payment of $56.60 plus tax for each set. Any unsuccessful bidder, upon returning each set promptly and in good condition, will be refunded his payment, and any non-bidder upon so returning such a set will be refunded $0.00.

The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

All bidders must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee, and qualified for the type of construction being bid upon.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Robert Shackelford, IDB Chairman