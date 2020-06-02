Advertisement for Bid

City of Bolivar, Tennessee

Sealed bids for rehabilitation work for two (2) homes will be received by the City of Bolivar at City Hall, 211 N. Washington Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 until 2:30 P.M., C.S.T., on Friday, February 28, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing on the outside the name and address of the Bidder and the words "HOME GRANT"

If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to:

Attn: Mayor Julian A. McTizic, Sr.

City Hall

211 N. Washington Street

Bolivar, TN 38008

The Bid Packages for these homes can be picked up at City Hall between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Monday through Friday or requested by contacting Tom Skehan at the Southwest Tennessee Development District (SWTDD) by emailing your request to tskehan@swtdd.org.

Bids will be awarded for each home separately.

Questions concerning the bid package may be submitted electronically to Tom Skehan at tskehan@swtdd.org. Questions will not be accepted after Tuesday, February 25, 2020 4:00 P.M. CST.

The City of Bolivar reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids. No Bidder may withdraw his/her bid within 60 days after the actual date of the bid opening. Bid will be awarded to the lowest most responsive Bidder for each home.

The City of Bolivar is an equal opportunity employer.