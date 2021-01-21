Accepting Bids

The Bolivar Energy Authority is requesting bids for the sale of a 2011 4-wheel drive Extended Cab Ford F150. The truck will be sold as is with no warranty or guarantee. The truck can be inspected by calling Bolivar Energy Authority during regular business hours {731-658-5257). Bids must be submitted by 2:00 p.m. February 4, 2021. Bids must be clearly marked "Truck Bid" and enclosed in a sealed envelope. Submit bids to Tony Kirk at the Bolivar Energy Authority. Bolivar Energy Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.