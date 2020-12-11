Now accepting bids for ADA compliance of Town of Whiteville's Main Street. in Whiteville, TN 38075. Email Mayor Gene Bowden at genebowden@townofwhiteville.com or call 731-254-8523. Bid deadline: 12/4/20 at 4 p.m.

Lee Ola Robert's Library window repair and installation of replacement windows located at 140 W. Main St. Whiteville, TN 38075. Email Mayor Gene Bowden at genebowden@townofwhiteville.com or call 731-254-8523. Bid deadline: 12/4/20 at 4 p.m.

Town of Whiteville's Park and Recreation Building roof repair or removal and installation of new roof location 318 W. Main St. Whiteville, TN 38075. Contact alderman Ernest Pirtle at 731-254-8523 or Chief Ben Davis at bendavis@townofwhiteville.com or call 731-254-9450. Bid deadline: 12/4/20 at 4 p.m.

Whiteville Police Department is needing carport enclosed, double carport door installation, and pedestrian door installation at 107 College Street Whiteville, TN 38075. Contact Chief Ben Davis at bendavis@townofwhiteville.com or call 731-254-9450. Bid deadline: 12/4/20 at 4 p.m.