Accepting Bids

Hardeman County School District is requesting bid proposals for Chromebook cases. Purchases are dependent upon Director of Schools approval of the contract, and final approval by individual end users.

Bidders must clearly, and independently, identify all fees associated with their services. Questions regarding bid specifications, or requirements, should be directed to Mrs. M. Johnson, Coordinator of IT (Phone:731-658-3228). Bids should be clearly identified on the outside of a sealed envelope as “Chromebook Cases– Hardeman County Schools, ATTN: Mr. Jimmy Sain/Mrs. M. Johnson” and received no later than 10:00 a.m. central standard time, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the following address: The County Mayor’s Office, 100 N. Main, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. Attention: Mr. Jimmy Sain/Mrs. M. Johnson