Accepting Bids

The Hardeman County Emergency Communications District

is seeking bids for an addition to the existing building located

at 120 North Washington St., Bolivar, TN. Building plans and

specifications are available at the office. All bids must be received

by the District by 10:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of April, 2020.

The Hardeman County Emergency Communications District

reserves the right to accept or reject any and all buds. For more

information contact Mary Henderson at 731-658-3249