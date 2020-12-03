Accepting Bids
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 08:32 Bolivar1
The Hardeman County Emergency Communications District
is seeking bids for an addition to the existing building located
at 120 North Washington St., Bolivar, TN. Building plans and
specifications are available at the office. All bids must be received
by the District by 10:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of April, 2020.
The Hardeman County Emergency Communications District
reserves the right to accept or reject any and all buds. For more
information contact Mary Henderson at 731-658-3249