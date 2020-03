Town of Whiteville is accepting bids for Two (2) Sludge Pumps for our waste water plant compared to a Wemco model CESR 4x4x11.

Sealed bids must be in at city hall by 12:00 p.m. on March 27, 2020. Request more information on pumps by sending request to email whitevillewater@aol.com or by calling Louis Coleman at 731-609-3441.