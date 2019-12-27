Accepting Bids

The Hardeman County Emergency Communications District is seeking bids to renovate the business office located at 210 North Washington Street, Bolivar, TN. Bidders must visit the office prior to bidding to receive specifications. All bids must be received by the district, by 10:00 a.m. on the 17 of January, 2020. The Hardeman County Emergency Communications District reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. For more information contact Mary Henderson at 731-658-3249.