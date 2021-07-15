Walley Announced Details of Sales Tax Holiday

State Senator Page Walley encouraged citizens to take advantage of Tennessee’s new and traditional sales tax holidays which are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30th. The 16th annual tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1st; while a new sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food will remain in effect through the end of the day on Thursday, August 5th. The new holiday includes the qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores.

Sen. Walley says the new sales tax holiday on food is intended to provide relief to all Tennesseans. He said the sales tax relief for prepared food will also aid restaurants which have been especially hurt by the effects of the pandemic.

“The traditional sales tax holiday, which occurs before students go back to school each year, helps parents, students and teachers with expenses to begin the fall semester,” said Senator Walley. “Students aren’t the only ones who can benefit. People of all ages can realize sales tax savings on clothing, shoes, computers and other supplies.”

“We are especially pleased that another sales tax holiday has been added this year which provides relief to all Tennesseans by extending a full week of sales tax relief on the purchase of both prepared and unprepared food,” Walley added.

In addition, Sen. Walley said legislation passed by the General Assembly this year provided a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices. The year-long holiday began on July 1, 2021 and ends on June 30, 2022 and helps encourage safe storage of firearms.

“I urge all citizens to take advantage of the sales tax relief offered this year and look forward to the positive economic effect it will have on our economy,” Walley concluded.

For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.