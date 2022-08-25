Hardeman County Community Calendar

Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will host a Creative Writing Class for all ages on Saturday, August 27, from 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

The 2nd Annual Main Street Festival in Whiteville will be Saturday, August 27th Music beginning at 3 p.m. The cost is $10.

Benefit for Travis Kennon Saturday, September 3 at 120 Charleston St., Moscow, TN. Bake sale with pies, cookies, cakes and brownies. Auction at 1 p.m. for tools, furniture and home decor. For more information call 901-494-2561.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will present Honky Tonk Angels September 9-11 at the Hardeman County Arts Center; Karaoke Night on September 17, and Hardeman’s Got Talent on October 1 at 6:00 p.m.

Bolivar Farmers Market - 110 Lafayette Street, Bolivar 38008 – Mike Malone - manager (731) 659-1521, May – October, Every Tuesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Junction Farmers Market - 216 Highway 57, Grand Junction, 38039 – Lorie Rice – CMFO (731) 764-2871, May – August, Every Friday 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bolivar Fire and Emergency Services Festival - October 15th 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. - 1604 W. Market St., Bolivar - Fire, Police, EMS, Rescue, Demonstrations and more!

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

Bolivar Masonic Lodge #608 meets the 1st Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

Grand Junction Community Walk every second Saturday of the month at the city park, if it rains it will be at the Old Cotton Gin.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

Have something to tell everyone? Email editor@demancountyjournal.com