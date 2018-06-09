Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) presents The Hallelujah Girls Friday, Saturday and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the Arts Center Box Office before each show at 1580 W. Market St., Bolivar or call 731-658-2787 to purchase tickets and for more information. Become an HCAC member today to purchase your tickets early! Season tickets are also available, which secures your seat for each production during the 2018/2019 season.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at 429 W. Market St. from Noon till 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 7. Please remember to bring your photo ID and you can save time by registering ahead at liflinebloodserv.org. All donors will receive a free t-shirt and donors over 21 can register to win a Polaris Ranger ATV.

The Grand Junction Farmers Market will be held every Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Cotton Gin on Hwy 57. If you are interested in selling at the market, call 764-2871.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents Music on the Square this Friday, September 7 with Jimmy Anderson opening the stage at 7 and Tumbleweed performing around 8. Concessions available.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open each Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 for more information and to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Hornsby Fall Classic will take place on September 8 beginning at 10 am. Activities include lawnmower pull, art exhibits and sales, vendors, kid’s rides and activities, antique tractor show, the West TN Ol Iron Tractor Luck, Live Auction, and live music all day. Call Mack Carter at 433-8098 for more information.

New Hope Baptist Church Gospel Singing will be on September 8 with Living Proof! Meal at 6 p.m., singing at 7. Call Bro. Boyce Wilson 901-496-2003 for more information.

Piney Grove Baptist Church will have Revival September 10-14 with Pastor Jeremy Burnett each evening at 7 p.m.

Brints Chapel Baptist Church in Middleton will host a Men’s Prayer Meeting at 6:30 p.m. and a Ladies’ Devotion at 7 p.m. on September 11.

St. Mary Church will have a Rummage Sale on Saturday, September 15 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at 233 Mecklinburg Dr. All proceed will benefit Hope House Shelter for women. Bargains, moving sale items, household goods, clothing, etc.

The Hardeman County churches of Christ will have an Outdoor Gospel Singing at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavillion on Saturday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. Bring a chair.

Bolivar General Hospital will host Alzheimer’s Support Group on September 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. They will now hold this support group on the Second Tuesday of Each Month in the BGH Cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) will hold auditions for Elf Jr. The Musical. The cast includes males and females, ages eight to adult. All people auditioning must be prepared to also sing. Auditions will be held at the Arts Center, 1580 West Market St. in Bolivar on Tuesday and Thursday, September 11 and 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The production dates are Friday, November 30, through Sunday, December 2, 2018. Call 731-658-2787 for more information.

Pressure Canning with Katie Dees at the Grand Junction Community Center (John Wilder Center) on Friday, September 14 at 1:00 p.m. Call to reserve your seat. Brought to you by your Grand Junction Public Library. 764-2716.

CHEER CLINIC All girls’ grades K-5 are invited to participate in the Cheer Clinic on September 22 from 9:00-12:00. Please arrive at the football stadium dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes. You will be performing at halftime during the Bolivar vs. Milan game on September 28. Cost is $25 (Cash only). Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 9:00. In case of rain, meet in the gym. Hosted by the BCHS Cheer Squad.

Bolivar’s Boy Scout Troop 92 is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, September 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Parrans Chapel Baptist Church. Tickets are 7 dollars in advance, 10 dollars at the door. Please consider assisting the Boy Scouts to raise needed funds to help with activities and events planned this year. See any Boy Scout or call 7315188664 for tickets. Thank you for all your help.

There will be a benefit for the late Pastor Don Hammons on Saturday, September 22, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 9580 Jernigan Dr., in Somerville at 12:30 p.m. with Boston Butts pre-ordered, stew, BBQ plates, bake sale, auction, and more. Call Jay Glover at 901-834-0459 or Betty Davis at 901-634-7255.

The Tennessee Forest Festival will be held September 21-29 and vendors are needed. The cost is $25 for the first day and $20 for each day. Electricity is extra. Call Tina Garrison at 203-4508 for more information. Vendor forms are available at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce.

A Bolivar Works Job Fair will be held at the Bolivar Municipal Center on Thursday, October 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Employers, agencies, or schools interested in participating should contact LaToya Murphy at 658 2020.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and Lego Club each Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Their fundraising Color Run will be on September 29 at 9:00 a.m. for all ages at Pleasant Run Creek Park. No time limit, you can run, jog, or walk at your own pace. See their full activities list on their Facebook, Instagram, or twitter pages.

The Middleton Library is having a Bag of Books Sale. Stuff a shopping bag full of books for $2.00! Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Activities and treats!

The Grand Junction Public Library Back by popular demand. Disaster Preparedness/Survival Skills Classes presented by David Vinyard. September 25, 6-8 p.m., September 26, 6-8 p.m., September 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call to reserve your seat. Attend any or all sessions. 764-2716. Lego Club September 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with refreshments provided. is looking for a Puppet Team! Youth 7th grade and up. Also looking for adults with puppet experience to volunteer. Call 764-2716. They are offering Beginner Computer Classes. Keyboarding and Basic Computing. Limited Enrollment call to reserve your seat. Canning with Katie Dees on August 21 & 22 at 1:00 p.m. Limited enrollment, call to reserve your seat. 764-2716. GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue, Grand Junction, Tennessee.

Join Selmer Senior Center for a Christmas trip to Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains December 3-7, 2018. Trip includes six shows plus admission to area attractions. Double occupancy price is $545 per person. Reserve your seat on the bus with a $75 deposit. Final payment is due in full by 09/26/2018. For more information or to sign up, please call Rowena at Selmer Senior Center @ 731-645-7843.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many different ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

The Bolivar Senior Center will have a free ClearCaption information discussion at the Senior Center on Wednesday, September 26 from 10-11 a.m. with snacks and drinks. Medicare Open Enrollment begins soon. Call Peggy for more information. 658-2887. The center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

The BCHS Class of 1968 is planning a 50 Year Class Reunion on October 6 at the Bolivar Country Club from 5-10 p.m. If anyone knows the whereabouts of any classmates, please inform them. For more info call Bonnie Brown Leathers at 609-2608. Bootsy Price at 609-0189, Judy Simmons Bishop 772-2154, or Annette Conlee Lowrance at 212-1911.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Help the Hardeman County Rescue Squad! They are having a fundraising drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com