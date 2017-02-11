Hardeman County Community Calendar

Marketplace Open Enrollment for 2018 will run until December 15. Call the Hardeman County Community Health Center at 658-3388. They have certified application counselors to guide you in navigating the health insurance marketplace and Tenncare.

The St. James Cookbook: Selections from our Family to Yours is on sale at historic St. James Church, 223 W. Lafayette Street in Bolivar. This 70-page full color, illustrated edition features many new and favorite recipes from the St. James congregation and is only $20.

Stop by on Wednesdays at noon and all morning on Sunday. Call 212-7822 for delivery or shipment. Thank you for your support. Visit StJamesBolivar.org Thanks to everyone who supported St. James at Crafts on the Corner. Winners of the drawing were: Cookbook, Janice Hopkins; Kitchen Towels, Cherie Wynne and Anita Squirrel.

The HC Veteran Ceremony for Veterans and their guests and families will gather at the Bolivar National Guard Armory on November 3 at 9:00 a.m., with Three Star General Dennis Cavin as the featured speaker. Lunch will be provided for Veterans.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at Simmons Bank in Bolivar on Friday, November 3 from Noon till 5:00 p.m. You can save time by registering online at Lifelinebloodserv.org. All donors will receive a free t-shirt and please remember to bring your ID.

The Falcon Ridge Fall Festival with weekend Pig Races will continue through November 3 on Highway 18 N of Bolivar. School and church groups are welcome. Call 658-5200 or visit faconridgefarm.net to schedule.

The Whiteville Elementary Fall Harvest Fundraiser will be on Friday, November 3, from 3:30-8:00 p.m.

Toys for Tots will be receiving applications for assistance from November 1 through November 15. For more information or online assistance, call Nikki Williams at 731-616-8942. Sponsored by The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.

Operation Christmas Child will have their national collection week November 13-20 at local drop off centers. Visit Samaritanspurse.org or participating churches (First Baptist Bolivar or Hornsby Baptist) for more information.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org

The Sixth Annual Holiday Bazar at the John Wilder Community Center in Grand Junction on November 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring jewelry, crafts, baked items, décor. Free parking and admission. Call 901-827-7745.

The Town of Toone’s Fire and Police Department Fourth Annual Fall Fest Celebration will be held on November 4, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in downtown Toone with an emergency vehicle show, fun activities, face painting, food and drinks, and a silent auction.

A Holiday Open House and Ribbon Cutting will be at the Old Parks School House in Somerville on November 4 at 10:00 a.m. Call 901-465-8482.

Coffee Talk at the Chamber of Commerce on South Main Street in Bolivar will be on November at 10 at 8:00 a.m.

5th Annual Country Craft Fair at the Middleton United Methodist Church will be on November 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The VFW in Bolivar will sponsor a Veterans Day Program at the National Guard Armory at 11:00 a.m., on November 11, with guest speaker, Commissioner of Veterans Affairs for the State of Tennessee, Many Bears Grinder.

A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Veteran Wall in Middleton on November 11 at 11:00 a.m. Col. Warner Ross with be the featured speaker. All veterans, their families and the public are invited to participate in this ceremony.

The Hornsby 5K for Christ will take place on November 11 with a special ceremony for veterans. This year’s proceeds will go to the Love Thy Neighbor ministry and Wounded Warriors. For more information and/or to register, call 659-1883 or visit hornsbybc.org/5kforChrist.

The Wiggins Family Potluck Reunion will be at Forrest Hill Church on Highway 64 on November 11 at Noon.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (November 13) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

Movie on the Square will feature How the Grinch Stole Christmas on November 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents The Christmas Bus, a play by Robert Inman on Friday through Sunday, December 1-3. Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and a matinée at 2 on Sunday. Member Tickets on sale November 13 and will be available to the public on November 18. Call 658-2787 for more.

The Bolivar Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, December 4 beginning at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme is “Santa’s Workshop”. Get your applications from the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce on their facebook page or stop by the chamber on South Main St., next to Home Run Pizzeria. Most entries are free! Call the chamber at 658-6554 for more.

The Annual Combined Advent Service will begin at 5:30 p.m. at historic St. James Church, 223 W. Lafayette St., and will process to the First United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 3.

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for information on what’s happening at the Senior Center in November. 658-2887.

Travel with Selmer Senior Center to beautiful Branson, MO on December 4-8, 2017 to see 7 amazing Branson shows including the “Miracle of Christmas” at the Sight & Sound Theatre. Spend 5 days, 4 nights for $569 per person double occupancy. For more information, please contact Rowena Pope at 731-645-7843.

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next two months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given, or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our

Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information, call 433-9101.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months, can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Revolving classes beginning all the time. Call today!

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Shining Hope Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries is asking for donations of colorful crochet cotton to send to Cuba for the Weavers of Hope, non-profit organization designed to empower women all over the world to help them take care of their families. Take your donations to Bolivar City Hall, Centennial Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, First Financial and WMOD/County Journal, Inc. Help change the lives of these women one stitch at a time.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com