Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Hardeman County Chapter of the APTA will have their Fall Haunted History Tour Saturday, October 28 at Polk Cemetery, the famous historic district, and The Pillars at both 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. Call 518-7148 or 518-8058 for tickets or visit their facebook page at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum. This is not a haunted house.

The Falcon Ridge Fall Festival with weekend Pig Races will continue through November 3 on Highway 18 N of Bolivar. School and church groups are welcome 7 days a week. Call 658-5200 or visit faconridgefarm.net to schedule.

Operation Christmas Child boxes will be due in a few weeks at local drop off centers in Hardeman County. Visit Samaritanspurse.org or participating churches for more information.

Customers of the Bolivar Utility Department wanting pilot lights turned on should call 658-5894 as soon as possible. This service will be provided for free through October 31. On November 1, it will cost $25 for this service.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org

The Bolivar Jehovah’s Witnesses will have an open house on Friday, October 27 at 802 S. Main St. (Highway 18 S.) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All are invited to attend and see their completed renovations.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open at 7:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 28 for the final day of the season. Call Market Manager Gerald Sykes at 731-609-2345 for more information or to get a jump start on next year. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of Pick TennesseeProducts.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library will have their second annual Fall Family Festival from 1-3 p.m. on October 28, featuring games, selfie booth, cotton candy, and a costume contest at 2:00 p.m. and will also sponsor “How to Bake a Pumpkin Roll” in a baking class with Ms. Linda at the the Bolivar Municipal Center at 10:30 a.m. Visit their facebook page for details or stop by.

Middleton Elementary School will host their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 28. There will be a bake shop, silent auction, face painting, a general store, inflatables, games, crafts, a haunted house, and hair coloring. Concessions such as nachos, popcorn, snow cones, etc., will be served. A bowl of chili, a hot dog, chips, cookie and drink can be purchased for $5.00. Everything begins at 11:00 and ends at 4:45p.m. with the live auction beginning at 5:00. There’s furniture, autographed balls, sports logo items, 3-night stay in a condo in Destin, Florida, overnight stay at both the Crazy K Ranch and Lone Oaks Farms, season tickets to the U of M men’s basketball games, a truck tool box, grill, fire pit, wheel barrow filled with gardening items, and so much more.

The Ladies Ministry of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will be having a bake sale at Walmart in Bolivar on Sunday, October 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several items will be offered including seasonal baked goods. Proceeds will go to help fund the church's media ministry. For more information, please call 731-609-3510. We appreciate your patronage.

Porters Creek Baptist Church in Middleton will have a special gathering as Bro. Adrian will be retiring as Pastor on October 29, at 11:00 a.m. Come out and help show love and honor to him and Mrs. Peggy for their 29 years of faithful service. Lunch will be provided.

The Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church Family of Middleton, and pastor, Rev. Dr. Jellory Stokes will sponsor their 147th Church Anniversary Service on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. The special guest will be Pastor Gene A. Bowden and the Oak Hill Baptist Church of Bolivar.The public is cordially invited to attend. Dinner will be served after the service.

Bolivar Elementary PTO will host their first annual Trunk or Treat on Halloween beginning at 6:00 p.m. The Hospital Wing Helicopter will land for a special treat and there are over 25 organizations confirmed to participate. Don’t miss out on this year’s best trick or treating venue!

Lee Ola Roberts Library will be helping with Trunk or Treat on October 31 at Whiteville City Park at 7:00 p.m. There will be a Costume Contest as well. Sign-up at 6:00 p.m. and Judging will start at 6:30 p.m. People/kids can sign-up at the park. Categories: Newborn to 3, ages 4-7, ages 8-11, ages 12+

Lucy Black Haunted House Tours will be every weekend in October and on October 30 and 31 beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 with all proceeds to benefit HC Relay for Life.

The Hardeman County Veterans Committee, veterans, and their guests are invited to the annual Hardeman County Veterans Ceremony on Friday, November 3 at 9:00 a.m. at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar.

The Sixth Annual Holiday Bazar at the John Wilder Community Center in Grand Junction on November 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Town of Toone’s Fire and Police Department Fourth Annual Fall Fest Celebration will be held on November 4, beginning at 9:00 a.m., in downtown Toone with an emergency vehicle show, fun activities, face painting and a silent auction will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The VFW in Bolivar will sponsor a Veterans Day Program at the National Guard Armory at 11:00 a.m., on November 11, with guest speaker Commissioner of Veterans Affairs for the State of Tennessee Many Bears Grinder.

A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Veteran Wall in Middleton on November 11 at 11:00 a.m. Col. Warner Ross will be the speaker. All veterans, their families and the public are invited to participate in this ceremony.

The Bolivar Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, December 4 beginning at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme is “Santa’s Workshop”. Get your applications from the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce on their facebook page or stop by the chamber on South Main St., next to Home Run Pizzeria. Most entries are free! Call the chamber at 658-6554 for more.

The Bolivar Senior Center will have Movie Day on Friday, October 27 at 9:00 a.m., and will feature a Charlie Chan film. The senior center hosts Free Diabetes Workshops each Monday at 10:00 a.m., through November 6 and has BINGO each Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Call Director Peggy Adelman for details. 658-2887.

Travel with Selmer Senior Center to beautiful Branson, MO on December 4-8, 2017 to see 7 amazing Branson shows including the “Miracle of Christmas” at the Sight & Sound Theatre. Spend 5 days, 4 nights for $569 per person double occupancy. For more information, please contact Rowena Pope at 731-645-7843.

The St. James Cookbook: Selections from our Family to Yours is on sale for $20 at St. James Church, 223 W. Lafayette Street in Bolivar. This 70-page full color, illustrated edition features many new and favorite recipes from the St. James congregation. Stop by on Wednesdays at noon and all morning on Sunday. Call 212-7822 for more information or delivery. Thank you for your support. Visit StJamesBolivar.org

The Hardeman County Volunteer Rescue Squad needs your help to save lives. Over the next two months the Rescue Squad is asking for a $40 contribution from every household to support new extrication tools and to get their next response truck out in working force for the county. In exchange for the $40 contribution, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be offered. You will be notified of the date and time to be photographed. A receipt will be given or you can make your check payable to the HC Rescue Squad. This is our Volunteer Rescue Squad, so let’s help make this life saving service possible. For more information, call 433-9101.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

The Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (October 9) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details, call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Shining Hope Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries is asking for donations of colorful crochet cotton to send to Cuba for the Weavers of Hope, non-profit organization designed to empower women all over the world to help them take care of their families. Take your donations to Bolivar City Hall, Centennial Bank, Farm Bureau Insurance, First Financial and WMOD/County Journal, Inc. Help change the lives of these women one stitch at a time.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com. Do you have something to tell EVERYONE? Email editor@hardemancountyjournal.com