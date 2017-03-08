Hardeman County Community Calendar

Porters Creek Baptist Church in Middleton will host The Joylanders in concert August 6th at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The State of Tennessee’s Mobile DMV Unit Highway for Heroes will be at Courthouse Square on August 9 and 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call 658-6138 for more information or visit the State of Tennessee website. These services are provided for all Hardeman Countian residents.

TCAT Whiteville is offering a new program! As a Patient Care Technician, you can be at the heart of healthcare and in 12 months can earn certificates as a nurse’s aide, phlebotomist, electrocardiogram technician, patient care technician or medical assistant. Financial aid is available to those who qualify and through TN Reconnect and TN Promise, you could reach your goals with little or no out of pocket cost. Call 254-8521 or visit, www.tcatwhiteville.edu. Space and time is limited, call today!

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office is offering a Master Gardening Class that begins on August 17 and will run through November 9 from 6-9 each Thursday evening at the extension office. Applications are available online at the Extensions website, at all Hardeman County libraries or stop by 200 E. Market St., in Bolivar. The application and fee of $125/person, $150/couple is due no later than August 11. Call Lee Sammons at 658-2421.

The Hardeman County Music Commission presents another free Music on the Square featuring the Wise Guys on Friday, August 4 with Amber McCain opening the stage at 7:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre where there’s always a great family atmosphere and concessions unless there’s rain, then it will be at the farmers market pavilion.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is open at 7:00 a.m., on Tuesdays and Saturdays for the best selection of beef, pork, plants, produce, baked goods and hand-made items. Call Market Manager Gerald Sykes at 731-609-2345 for more information or to participate. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of Pick TennesseeProducts.

Bolivar Middle School will host its first 6th Grade orientation on Thursday, August 3 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Please report to the gym to for a general overview of expectations as well as an open forum of questions and answers. Parents and students will have an opportunity to tour the building as well. Principal Mary Ann Polk and Team BMS look forward to seeing you there as we prepare for a productive school year.

The Bolivar - Hardeman County Library’s 1st Color Run will be on August 5 at Pleasant Run Park on Stevens Road in Bolivar at 9:00 a.m. There is no time limit and participants can walk, jog or run at your own pace.

Bring the whole family. Registration fee is $15, sign up at BHCLColorRun.eventbrite.com. To see a list of activities and times, visit their facebook page.

The Annual Wild Game Dinner at the Ames Plantation in Byan Hall will take place on August 5 at 6:00 p.m., with Doug Barcroft as the featured speaker. For those who are not as adventurous, there will be a variety of entrées that do not include wild game. No live snakes or raw skunks allowed. This community event is open to everyone and is sponsored this year by First Baptist Church of Grand Junction.

Pastor Edrick Garrison and Jones Chapel MB Church in Grand Junction announces the “Jones Chapel Choir CD Release” on August 6 at 5:00 p.m., at 3190 Highway 18 S. This event is free and all are welcome.

The Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church and pastor, Rev. Dr. Jellory Stokes will sponsor its Annual Homecoming Service on Sunday August 6 at 2:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Robert Parham, Pastor of Greater Springfield Baptist Church, Bolivar. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Coffee Talk at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will be on Friday, August 11 at 8:00 a.m. Community leaders, employers and interested citizens are always invited and welcome.

Lifeline Blood Services will be at Bolivar Ford on August 11 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Summer blood supplies are needed. Help save a life! You must be at least 18 years of age to donate blood. Save time by registering online at lifelinebloodserv.org.

The Pillars will host Ghost Hunting 101 with Stones River Paranormal on August 12. Tickets are $60.00 per person and are available at www.stonesriverparanormal.com/events. You must be 18 years or older to attend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., starts at 7:00 p.m., and ends at 3:00 a.m. Questions about the event or The Pillars or Little Courthouse Museum? Call Renee Houston of the Hardeman County APTA at 731-518-8058.

Oak Hill Baptist Church and Pastor Gene Bowden announce Revival Services on August 16, 17 & 18 at 7:00 p.m., with evangelist David L. Perry.

The Fair Theater in Somerville presents “Mary Poppins”, a Star production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh August 18-20 and 25-27. Show times are at 7 nightly on Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 901-671-5536.

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents Grease School Version September 8,9 and 10 with evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7:00 and a Sunday matinee at 2:00. Tickets are $10 and will be available to arts council members on August 21 and for the general public on August 28. Call 658-2787 for more information.

Team Mica Fund is bringing a Let Love Glow 5K and Fun Run to Jackson, for the very first time. Hosted by The Fund and Pathways Behavioral Health, this dusk-to-nightfall glow race will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, August. 26 on the campus of Union University.

Located near the university’s Bell Tower, this suicide awareness event will feature live music, a silent auction, an official timing company for the 5K, a one-mile walk (not timed), food trucks, vendors and much more. Participants are encouraged to register in advance. For more information or to register, visit TeamMicaFund.org.

The Bolivar Senior Center has activities every week including Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Medicare representative on the third Monday of each month, birthday celebrations, day trips and special guests. If you are a senior 60+, then you’re invited to participate. Call 658-4320 for more information.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is full of good ol’ Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, stop by On the Square Gallery and Gifts or order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA, visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Little Courthouse Museum.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The GED (HiSET) Prep Class at the Grand Junction Library is held on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. It’s free, call 731-764-2716 for more information.

Bolivar General Hospital hosts an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month (August 14) at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216 before 4:00 p.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church Services begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. All are always welcome and invited to attend.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The BiPolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com