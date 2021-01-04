Hardeman County Community Calendar

Hebron Baptist Church will have Senior Lucheon on April 15 at 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Hardeman County Citizens Cleanup Together, as a community, we can help to beautify our roadways. Join us Saturday, April 10 from 9-11 a.m. to help clean up our city, county, and home! For more information, visit us on Facebook.

The Hardeman County Rescue Squad is doing their annual Easter Boston Butt Fundraiser this year and tickets are $40.00 and pick-up will be at the Methodist Church in Bolivar on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., along with a bake sale. See/contact any squad member for a ticket. Thank you so much for your support. If you have any questions you can contact: Jerry Wayne Avent---Captain 731-433-9101.

The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) is holding auditions for The Curse of the Cobra’s Kiss on Tuesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. Auditions will be held at the HCAC in Bolivar.

The production dates are Thursday through Saturday, June 24 - 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. and June 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. The show is an Egyptian theme with a cast that includes older teens (17 and older) and adults; eight males and 13 females. Face masks/coverings are not required, but are encouraged to be worn. Call the HCAC at (731) 658-2787 for more information.

HCAC Offering College Scholarships. The Hardeman County Arts Council (HCAC) is offering a $500, one-time scholarship to a qualified high school senior from Bolivar Central High School (BCHS), Middleton High School (MHS) and Hardeman County homeschool students zoned for their respective school. Applications are available in the counselor’s office at both schools and must be returned to them by Monday, April 12, 2021. Contact Jennifer Smeltser at the HCAC office at (731) 658-2787 for more information.

The 2nd Saturday Community Walk. Take a walk with your neighbors for fun and physical activity. The walks will be the second Saturday of each month starting April 10, 2021. Towns, times, and meeting locations are as follows: Bolivar: 7:30 a.m., Bolivar Central Parking Lot; Grand Junction: 8 a.m., City Park; Hickory Valley: 10 a.m., City Trail; Hornsby: 10 a.m., First Baptist Church; Middleton: 9 a.m.-Noon, City Park; Pocahontas: 8 a.m., First Baptist Church; Saulsbury: 9 a.m., City Hall; Toone: 7 a.m., City Park Pavilion; and Whiteville: 9 a.m., BP Station.

Be More Hardeman VLOG. April is Active Canine Month. Hear Loretta Bell’s story of weight loss that includes walking her dog, Bella. It is good for both of them. Watch their story on Facebook @BeMoreHardeman or on YouTube at https://tiny.utk.edu/bemoreyoutube.

The deadline for applications for the St. James Scholarship is Friday, May 14. All Hardeman County college-bound seniors are eligible to apply. The selected student will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Application instructions can be found at http://www.stjamesbolivar.org/scholarship-information.html

TnAchieves Mentors are needed for TN Promise students for the Class of 2021. To learn more, contact Graham Thomas at 615-604-1306 or visit tnachieves.org.

Loaves and Fishes Food Bank needs all non-perishable food items. Call 609-2397 to drop off your donations. Canned fruit and protein items are most needed.

The Hardeman County Republican Party will meet the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in Bolivar.

The Warrior Center in Bolivar on North Water Street needs donations of men’s hygiene products like bar soap, body wash, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes; Men’s clothing like shirts, pants, shoes, socks, and underwear; cleaning supplies like dish soap, multipurpose cleaners, bleach, laundry soap, fabric softener, window cleaner, air fresheners, Lysol disinfectant, Comet, Ajax, paper towels, and Pinesol; Vehicles in good running condition, preferably multi-purpose vans (a receipt will be provided with tax id for donation purposes) notebook paper, spiral notebooks, ink pens, Bibles, computers, tools, and other household items. For more information, call 731-212-0259.

Disciples Embracing Christian Education Bible College asks, “Do you want a deeper understanding of the Work of God?” The Bible College is in Whiteville, TN and they offer a three-year study of the Bible. Contact 731-225-3114 or register for the Whiteville or Grand Junction campus at www.fbiclass.com. Intercessory prayer hotline at 731-608-9593.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, which is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on 755 Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

Have something to tell everyone? Email editor@hardemancountyjournal.com