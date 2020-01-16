Hardeman County Community Calendar

Walk with the City Mayor on Thursdays at 7 am or Fridays at noon at the Bolivar Municipal Gymnasium.

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar. Stop by and visit and get ready for the weekend.

Southwest Human Resource Agency will distribute commodities at the Tennessee National Guard Armory on January 16 in Bolivar from 8 a.m. to noon.

Hardeman County Arts Council presents Karaoke and Name That Tune on Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. Admission $4 and snacks will be available. Come on out to join in the singing or just listen in. Get your team together for Name That Tune.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Birthday Celebration and Parade will be Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m. If you would like to participate in the parade, arrive at Bolivar Elementary at noon. In case of inclement weather, the parade will be held the following Saturday. If you have any questions, call Monroe Woods at 609-3906 or Wanda Robinson at 518-5896.

The MLK Day of Celebration will be held January 20 at Mt. Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 600 Lake Hardeman Road in Hickory Valley at 12:30 p.m. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Frank E Ray Sr. Join the celebration and help Keep the Dream Alive. 2020 Honorees include Thomas E Polk, Rev Ernest Polk, Rev Jerry Crisp, Katina & Brian Mayes, and Bishop Connie Wright.

The HC Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Parade Committee presents Reconstruction: America After the Civil War at the Luez Theatre on January 20 with part one beginning at 10:30 a.m., and Part two on Monday, January 27 at 6:30 p.m. Free admission and theatre concessions will be available. See A4.

Lifeline Blood Services will have a blood donation drive at Middleton High School on Wednesday, January 29 from 8-11:30 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m. Please bring your photo ID. All donors receive a Chill Out, Give Blood long sleeve t-shirt.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce invites you to a Building a Website: How to DIY or hire a pro Workshop on January 28, 5:30 pm at the chamber which will cover an overview of how to get started on common build your own website services like Weebly, Squarespace, and Wordpress with tips and tricks on purchasing and linking domain names and some simple e-commerce options and briefly discuss when you should consider hiring a professional. Seating is limited and RSVP is required. It is free for Chamber Members and $45 for non-members. You can RSVP at https://chamberworkshop-websites.eventbrite.com or contact the Chamber at 731-658-6554 or info@hardemancountychamber.com.

Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce would like to invite everyone to their annual Open House on Friday, February 14, 8:30 am to 3:00 p.m. There will be refreshments and the chamber staff will be on hand to greet guests. Come tour the chamber offices and network with other guests.

Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce invites employers to a Building a Workplace Health Program Workshop to learn how to start a workplace health and wellness program Thursday, February 27, 9:00 a.m. at the chamber. The workshop will be led by Dr. Amy Elizer of the UT Extension Center and Be More Hardeman. This is a great workshop for both small business and industrial businesses. The workshop is free for Chamber members and $45 for non-members. RSVP is required to attend. Please contact the Chamber to RSVP at 731-658-6554 or info@hardemancountychamber.com.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library has Story Time each Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club on January 28 at 3:30 p.m. and will be closed on January 20 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday.

The Middleton Library will have 4H Clover Buds on January 17 at 4:00 p.m. Like them on Facebook.

“Discover Canyon Country” by Collette with Selmer Senior Center September 30-October 7, 2020. Representatives from Collette will be at Selmer Senior Center on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. to answer any questions about this fabulous trip. Please RSVP to Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843 by Friday January 17, 2020 if you plan to attend.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

University of Tennessee AgResearch is planning a full calendar of field days for 2020. A total of 17 field days will take place at UT AgResearch and Education centers across the state, providing visitors a chance to see agricultural research in action, speak with university experts, and network with industry professionals. Some workshops in our area include: Cotton Tour – September 2, 8 a.m. and Horse Management – September 17, 5 p.m., both at West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Jackson

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group meets each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com