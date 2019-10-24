Hardeman County Community Calendar

Trivia Night at the Bolivar-HC Library will be October 24 at 6:00 p.m. To register your team to the library or the chamber of commerce or visit the library facebook page

The City of Bolivar Bulk Item Collection will continue through the end of the October. Place items neatly at the curbside. The city will not pick up items containing freon, tires, construction or demolition materials.

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. The season ender of the farmers market is Saturday, October 26 BUT, as long as folks keep showing up to sell, it will be open. If you have any questions or would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521.

Toone October Fall Fest will be October 26 from 9 am to 2 p.m. at City Hall in Toone. Activities include yard sale, food, games, silent auction, arts & crafts and more. Call Pat Vincent for more information at 212-7655.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will present Hardeman’s Got Talent! Auditions are Saturday, October 26 at Whiteville Elementary 10 a.m. to noon; and Middleton Community Center 2-4 p.m. and a new audition has been added in Bolivar at the Arts Center on November 2 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. The finals will be held at the Arts Center in Bolivar Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. All entrants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This competition is open to residents of Hardeman County only.

The Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church Family in Middleton will celebrate its Annual 149th Church Anniversary Service on Sunday, October 27 at 2:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Gene A. Bowden, Pastor of Oak Hill Baptist Church, Bolivar. The public is cordially invited to attend. Dinner will be served after the service 609-1624.

Hebron Baptist Church in Middleton will celebrate their 125th Anniversary on October 27, from 2-5 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Community Health Center is offering flu-sundae on Halloween. On Thursday, October 31 from 3-6 p.m. when you get a flu shot, you’ll get a free ice cream sundae. Bring you insurance card to 629 Nuckolls Rd. in Bolivar. Call 658-3388 for more information.

The City of Whiteville will host a Trunk or Treat at the Whiteville City Park on October 31 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Selmer Senior Center Trip Just a few more seats left on the fabulous New York City Christmas trip December 2-7, 2019. See the amazing Rockettes in Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular and enjoy the splendor of NYC.

Coming in 2020 from Selmer Senior Center: A fabulous 11 day/10-night Alaska Cruise Tour. Enjoy all the sights on land for 4 days and then an additional 7 days cruising all around Alaska and into Vancouver, British Columbia. Deposits are due upon signing and final payments are due in full by February 10, 2020. For more information, please call Rowena at 731-645-7843. Please contact Rowena at the Selmer Senior Center, 731-645-7843 for more information.

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive FIRE VS POLICE VS SHERIFF VS EMS on November 1 at 809 W. Market St., from 12 Noon – 5 p.m. If you donate blood in November or December, you can register to win a 2020 Polaris Ranger 500 and get a free t-shirt. Please bring photo ID.

The Grand Junction Holiday Bazaar is November 2 from 9-4 at the Laffayette Gin, and their Annual Tree Lighting Party will be December 7 with refreshments, carols, and kid’s activities. Call Barbara at 901-490-5515 for more information.

Hmong New Year Celebrations will be on Saturday, November 2 beginning at noon at 850 Pulliam Road in Toone. Food, fun, and entertainment will begin at 1 p.m. All of Hardeman County is invited to join the annual celebration that takes place in the fall to honor the ancestors and give thanks for the completion of the year’s harvest. Call See Sum Vu for more information 212-2902.

Relay for Life’s Celebrity Waiters Dinner will be Saturday, November 2 at the Hope Street Building in Bolivar. This year’s theme is Give Thanks, Give Back. Evening will include Survivor Lap and Laminarias. Call 572-5003 for more.

Christmas Open House at the National Bird Dog Museum on November 7 from 1 to 7 p.m. with door prizes, appetizers and good times.

Bolivar Central High School and the Veteran Appreciation & Awareness Committee invites all Veterans of Hardeman and surrounding counties to be honored on November 7 in the gymnasium from 9 to 10 am.

Bolivar Mayor’s Charity Ball is Saturday, November 9 at 6 p.m. Hope Street Building in Bolivar.

Book Signing with Amy Pilkington on Sunday, November 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The LATTA Theatre in Selmer. Copies of three of her books will be available for purchase at this event: The Lesser of Two Evils, Casket Girls, and Takaani. In addition to signing books, she will offer advice to aspiring authors.

Win a Grand Prize worth $500 by participating in Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce’s #ShopHardeman Hashtag & Photo Contest on Facebook & Instagram, November 29-December 6. For more information, follow the Chamber on Facebook or contact the Chamber at 731-658-6554 or info@hardemancountychamber.com.

Hope Holiday Mart is scheduled for December 6-7 and will be at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar. Visit their facebook page to view vendor rules, contract, and vendor map.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Fitness Mondays at 10 am; Toddler Story Time each Thursday for ages 2-4 at 10:30 am; and Halloween at the Library on 31 at 10:30 a.m.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi every Friday at 11:00 a.m. Like them on facebook.

Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce: Fast Pace Bolivar Ribbon Cutting, October 25, Ribbon Cutting at 12:00 p.m., Grand Opening, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 1359 W. Market St., Bolivar; Amazing Grace Flowers and Gifts Ribbon Cutting November 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com