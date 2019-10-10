Hardeman County Community Calendar

The City of Bolivar Bulk Item Collection will continue through the end of the October. Place items neatly at the curbside. The city will not pick up items containing freon, tires, construction or demolition materials.

The Hardeman County Arts Council will present Hardeman County’s Got Talent! Audition times and locations are Saturday, October 19 at the Grand Junction Wilder Center from 9-11 a.m.; Toone Elementary 1-3 p.m.; and Saturday, October 26 at Whiteville Elementary 10 a.m. to noon; and Middleton Community Center 2-4 p.m. The finals will be held at the Arts Center in Bolivar Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. All entrants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Solos to groups, music to comedy. All ages and entertainment welcome. Cash prizes for the top three winners.

Bolivar After Work is every Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Biscuitry in Bolivar.

Porters Creek Baptist Church will have a Fall Revival October 10-13. Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Terry Morris, music director and evangelist Bro. Kenny Digby will bring the revival messages. 5120 Pea Vine Rd. in Middleton,376-8649.

Music on the Square and Gospel Music on the Square will be this Friday and Saturday at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. Bryan Hayes & the Retrievers will be featured on Friday at 7 and Charles Jeter will open the stage for Earmark on Saturday at 7 for Gospel

Music on the Square. Next Friday, 18, will be the final MOS of the season. Don’t miss the big finale with Small Shack!

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Statewide Day of Prayer and Fasting will be held at Bolivar City Hall on Thursday, October 10 at noon at the flagpole.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee Talk will be held at the chamber of commerce on October 11 at 8:00 a.m. with guest speaker Johnny Shaw.

Fire & Emergency Services Festival is Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bolivar Walmart. Free concessions, demonstrations. Mid-South Toys for Tots will be receiving onsite applications for assistance. Provide copy of photo ID, child’s birth certificate, and proof of governmental assistance from DHS.

New Hope Baptist Church will have a Pizza Supper on Saturday, October 12 at 6 p.m. followed by Mark Cave in concert. Call Bro. Boyce Wilson at 901-496-2003.

Hebron Baptist Church in Middleton will have a senior luncheon on October 17 beginning at noon.

Commodity Distribution will be at the Tennessee National Guard Armory on October 17 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Crafts on the Square will be October 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft vendors are needed at the event. Call Sarah at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce at 658-6554.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals will have their Annual March of Dogs and Costume Contest WOOFSTOCK on October 19. Visit HAA’s Facebook page for details. All dogs must be up to date on shots, no pit bull dogs allowed as there is a city-wide ban on them.

Disc Golf for Beginners Class October 19 at Pleasant Run Creek Park in Bolivar at 2 p.m. Free class and play 9-hole game. Discs will be provided by the Bolivar Parks & Rec Dept. for the class. They will be available for rent to anyone with a valid library card beginning October 21. Call Brittney for more information at 609-5765.

Frontier Days at Chickasaw State Park are back Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20, 9-5 each day. Call 731-989-5141 or visit their website www.tnstateparks.com/chickasaw/frontierdays

Toone October Fall Fest will be October 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall in Toone. Activities include yard sale, food, games, silent auction, arts & crafts and more. If you would like to be a vendor call Pat Vincent for more information at 212-7655.

Relay for Life’s Celebrity Waiters Dinner will be Saturday, November 2 at the Hope Street Building in Bolivar. This year’s theme is Give Thanks, Give Back. Evening will include Survivor Lap and Luminarias. Call 572-5003 for more.

Bolivar Central High School and the Veteran Appreciation & Awareness Committee invites all Veterans of Hardeman and surrounding counties to be honored on November 7 in the gymnasium from 9 to 10 a.m.

Bolivar Mayor’s Charity Ball is Saturday, November 9, 6 p.m. Hope Street Building in Bolivar.

Book Signing with Amy Pilkington on Sunday, November 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The LATTA Theatre in Selmer. Copies of three of her books will be available for purchase at this event: The Lesser of Two Evils, Casket Girls, and Takaani. In addition to signing books, she will offer advice to aspiring authors.

Hope Holiday Mart is scheduled for December 6-7 and will be at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar. Visit their facebook page to view vendor rules, contract, and vendor map.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Fitness Mondays at 10 a.m.; Toddler Story Time each Thursday for ages 2-4 at 10:30 am; Teen Time on October 22 at 3:30 and Halloween at the Library on 31 at 10:30 a.m.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library will be closed on October 10 for a staff training meeting

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi every Friday at 11:00 a.m.; TAG October 18 at 3:30, Code Club at 4. Closed on October 12 for software update. Like them on facebook.

Coming in 2020 from Selmer Senior Center: A fabulous 11 day/10-night Alaska Cruise Tour. Enjoy all the sights on land for 4 days and then an additional 7 days cruising all around Alaska and into Vancouver, British Columbia. Deposits are due upon signing and final payments are due in full by February 10, 2020. For more information, please call Rowena at 731-645-7843.

Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cuttings in October: Primary Care Bolivar October 11, Ribbon Cutting at 2:15 p.m. Open House, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 640 Nuckolls Rd. Bolivar; Fast Pace Bolivar Ribbon Cutting, October 25, Ribbon Cutting at 12:00 p.m., Grand Opening, 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m., 1359 W. Market St., Bolivar.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com