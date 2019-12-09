Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Grand Junction’s Farmers Market hours are Fridays 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – Noon at the Lafayette Gin. If you would like to participate or would like more information call city hall at 764-2871. October 5 is the last market day.

Music on the Square will feature Amber McCain Friday at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre. This free concert will begin at 7.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Hornsby Fall Classic will take place September 14 in Hornsby beginning at 10:00 a.m. with kids rides and activities, art exhibits and sales, a lawn mower pull, antique tractor show, food and crafts vendors, and a live auction. Contact Mack Carter at 731-433-8098 for more information.

Women’s Health Fair at the Stanton Health Center will be September 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring vendors, speakers, door prizes and refreshments. They are located at 17 First Street East in Stanton. The Mobile Mammogram Bus will be there. Learn how to pre-qualify for a free mammogram by calling the Stanton Health Center at 548-2232.

New Hope Baptist Church located at 137 Valentine Rd., Slayden, MS will have a gospel singing Saturday, September 14 at 6 p.m. featuring Crossing Jordan. For more information please call Bro. Boyce Wilson at 901-496-2003.

The Miss Forest Festival Pageant featuring Miss Tennessee Brianna Mason will be held September 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Arts Center. For more information and to get tickets, call Leah Nuckolls at 518-6257.

Brints Chapel Baptist Church will have Revival September 15-18 with Lane Finley. Sunday at 5 p.m., M-W at 7 nightly.

Frontier Days at Chickasaw State Park are back, and they are calling all arts & crafts vendors for their Arts & Crafts Festival. You can either sign up online or call or stop by the park office. All booths are $35 for Saturday and Sunday, 15X15, bring own tables, chairs, etc., cash or checks only. Payments are due by October 5. Set up will begin on Friday at 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Saturday set up begins at 7:30 a.m. The event is Saturday & Sunday, October 18-19, 9-5 each day. Call 731-989-5141, visit their website www.tnstateparks.com/chickasaw/frontierdays or even mail payment to: Bridgette Butler, Park Ranger II, Chickasaw State Park, 20 Cabin Ln., Henderson, TN 38340

The HC Chamber of Commerce will host How to Get “Instagram-worthy” photos to build your business Phone Photography Workshop led by Katie Howerton. It’s free for chamber members. $45 for non-members. September 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact the Chamber at 658-6554 to reserve your spot or visit their website at Hardemancountychamber.com/news

The NAACP Hardeman County Branch will hold its Regular Monthly meeting on Monday, September 23, 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul CME Church, 808 Pruitt Street, Bolivar, TN. Everyone is invited to attend the meeting.

The Tennessee Forest Festival will be September 26-28 at the Hardeman County Agri-Business Center. The forest festival magazine is out in locations all over the county including the HC Election Commission, WMOD, Old Hatchie Veterinary Clinic, Backermanns, and more.

The Bolivar Central Class of 1979 will have its 40th reunion September 27 at Bolivar Central High School for a tailgate at the Bolivar Central Football games and at Lone Oaks Farm on September 28 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. For reunion reservations send $40 per person to Sandy Hammons, 2370 Enon Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008.

The APTA’s Heritage Day will be Saturday, September 28 from, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Pillars in Bolivar, taking you back in time with tours of the historical Pillars, time-period children’s activities, basket weaving, spinning, and woodworking demonstrations. Barbecue will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2019 Fire & Emergency Services Festival is Saturday, October 12 from 10 am to 2 p.m. at the Bolivar Walmart. Free concessions, demonstrations.

Crafts on the Square will be October 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft vendors are needed at the event. Call Sarah at the Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce at 658-6554.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Tai Chi Classes every Monday at 10 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension and Toddler Story Time each Thursday for ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m. Teen Time will be on September 24 at 3:30. Call 658-3436.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi Classes every Friday at 11 a.m. with Katie Dees; Rock Painting Class 17th at 10 a.m.; and TAG on 20th at 3:30 followed by Lego Club at 4 p.m. Like them on facebook.

The Grand Junction Public Library hasTai Chi Class with Katie Dees meeting every Friday at 1 p.m.; Learn Soap Making with Mona Brady on Saturday September 14 at 10 a.m. $5 fee and you get a bar of soap in a mold to take home. Limited enrollment. Must register; Lego Club for school aged kids resumes on September 14 at 11 a.m. Refreshments served; 4-H Cloverbuds for kids’ kindergarten through 3rd grade Saturday September 28 at 11 a.m. Refreshments served. For more information, call Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

