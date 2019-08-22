Hardeman County Community Calendar

Attention Seniors! Christmas in New York City…. time is running out. Join the Selmer Seniors and visit NYC for Christmas December 2-7. Deposits must be paid by September 1 to get tickets to see the Rockettes. Please contact Rowena at Selmer Senior Center, 731-645-7843 for more information.

The Grand Junction’s Farmers Market hours are Fridays 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 am – Noon at the Lafayette Gin. If you would like to participate call city hall at 764-2871.

Music on the Square this Friday will feature Brian Lee Howell as Elvis opening the stage at 7 p.m. for Small Shack at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The Silerton Fire Department will host a fund-raiser buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 24, with great southern home-cooking.

The NAACP Hardeman County Branch will hold its Regular Monthly meeting on Monday, August 26, 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul CME Church, 808 Pruitt Street, Bolivar. Everyone is welcomed to attend the meeting.

The Team Mica Let Love Glow 5K & Fun Run is Saturday, September 7 beginning at 5 p.m. at Courthouse Square It will be a night, glow race that raises awareness of suicide prevention. 5:00 p.m. Registration - 6:30 p.m. 5K & Fun Run/Walk. The Fun Run is not timed and will be a walk around the courthouse. Festivities will include music, silent auction, information on suicide prevention, vendors, and more. Register and get more information at the TeamMica facebook page.

The First Responder Breakfast will be at Joe’s Restaurant at 1604 W. Market St., in Bolivar beginning at 6:00 a.m. The buffet is $6/person + tax.

The City of Bolivar announced the Remembering 9/11 Memorial Processional & Ceremony. It will begin at 8:37 and will be viewable on West Market Street between North Jones and North Main Streets. At the end of the processional, a brief ceremony will be held.

The Bolivar Central Class of 1979 will have its 40th reunion September 27 at Bolivar Central High School for a tailgate at the Bolivar Central Football games and at Lone Oaks Farm on September 28 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. For reunion reservations send $40 per person to Sandy Hammons, 2370 Enon Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008.

The 2019 Fire & Emergency Services Festival is Saturday, October 12 from 10 am to 2 p.m. at the Bolivar Walmart. Free concessions, demonstrations.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Tai Chi Classes every Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension and Toddler Story Time each Thursday for ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi Classes every Friday at 11 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Tai Chi Class with Katie Dees meeting every Friday at 1 p.m.; Book Club meets every 3rd Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com