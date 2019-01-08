Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Bolivar Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy each Tuesday beginning September 10 and ending October 22 from 5:30 to 9:30 each class. Applications forms at the BPD or online at cityofbolivar.com

The Grand Junction’s Farmers Market hours are Fridays 3 – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 am – Noon at the Lafayette Gin. If you would like to participate call city hall at 764-2871.

Music on the Square this Friday features Brian Dunn and The Strayz at the Bolivar Downtown Amphitheatre.

The Bolivar Farmers Market is every Tuesday & Saturday at the Bolivar Farmers Market Pavilion beginning at 7:30 a.m. If you would like to be a vendor, contact Market Manager Mike Malone at 659-1521 or stop by the office at 110 Lafayette Street in Bolivar. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

The HCCHC will have a Back to School Bash on August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 629 Nuckolls Road in Bolivar. Free Health Screenings, well child exams, games, bounce houses, vendors, food and school supplies. Gently worn school uniforms will be available as well.

Hatchie Baptist Church, located at 11545 Powell Chapel Road in Hornsby will host a School Supply Give-a-way on August 3 from 10:30-1 p.m., hot dogs will be served as well. Contact Matt Moore at (901) 628-3403 for more information.

The Crowder’s 7th Family Reunion is Sunday, August 4 at the Bolivar City Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call Johnnie Nelson at 609-9443 for more information.

Rev. Darron Fouse and the Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church in Middleton will sponsor its Annual Homecoming Services on Sunday, August 4 at 2:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Robert Parham and the Greater Springfield Baptist Church from Bolivar. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Bethlehem Baptist Church will have their Revival August 11-14. Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday-Wednesday at 7 nightly. Cody Hill will bring the revival messages.

Rev. Darron Fouse and the Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church in Middleton will sponsor its Annual Summer/Back to School Revival on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night, August 6, 7 and 8 at 7:00 p.m. nightly. The guest evangelist will be Pastor David L. Perry, Pastor of Bethlehem #1, in Mercer, TN. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Bolivar/Hardeman H20 Project Diabetes will have a meeting August 12 at 2 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center to provide information and assessment and plans for the Sand Beach Lade and Walking Trail Project. For more information, call the UT Extension at 658-2421.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Tai Chi Classes every Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension.

The Lee Ola Roberts Library in Whiteville is offering a free summer food program with educational guests and learning during weekdays, Tai Chi with Katie Dees on July 30 and much more for all age groups at 140 W. Main St. in Whiteville.

The Middleton Library has Tai Chi Classes every Friday at 11 a.m. with Katie Dess from the UT Extension; Dining with Diabetes Classes Thursdays at 3 p.m.; TAG July 19 at 3:30 and Lego Club 4. Like them on Facebook.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Tai Chi Class with Katie Dees meeting every Friday at 1 p.m.; Book Club meets every 3rd Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Bolivar Central Class of 1979 will have its 40th reunion September 27 at Bolivar Central High School for a tailgate at the Bolivar Central Football games and at Lone Oaks Farm on September 28 from 7:00-11:00 p.m.. For reunion reservations send $40 per person to Sandy Hammons, 2370 Enon Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Christmas in New York City….time is running out. Come join us as we visit NYC for Christmas December 2-7, 2019. Deposits must be paid by September 1, 2019 to get tickets to see the Rockettes. Please contact Rowena @ Selmer Senior Center, 731-645-7843 for more information.

Walk with the City Mayor every Friday at Noon at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meetings are held on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at the HC Baptist Association on Vildo Rd. Contact Denelle at 433-8266.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com