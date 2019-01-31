Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Elcanaan Baptist Church Whiteville’s Fish Fry has been cancelled.

Bolivar General Hospital’s Annual Snowflake Ball will be held on February 2 at the Hope Street Building in Bolivar. Tickets are $50 each or a table for 8 for $400. Doors open at 5, dinner will be served at 6. Call Sara at 659-0216 to get your tickets

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will have their Annual Open House on February 8 from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. Stop by for refreshments at 112 S. Main St.

Bolivar General Hospital will have their annual Snowflake Ball on Saturday, February 2. Doors open at 5, dinner served at 6. Tickets are $50 each or $400 per table of eight. This year’s theme is Casino Night and Magi will provide the entertainment.

The Hardeman County Commission for Black History presents “Black Migrations” with Black History Activities:

Annual Black History Banquet will be Saturday, February 9 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hope Street Building in Bolivar. Adults tickets are $30.00 and students (1st- college) are $20.00. Also, a table of ten can be purchased and reserved for $300.00. The presentations of “Talents for the Evening” include skits, dramatizations and singing from various local participants organized by Pastor B.L. Jackson. The chairperson is Shirley McGowan.

The Annual Black History Musical will be on Sunday, February 17 at 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, Hickory Valley with Reverend Melvin Bufford, chairperson is Vicki Hill. The theme is Music with A Message. The Hardeman County Commission for Black History Workshop Choir; guest vocalist, George Dean; Alton Hollis; the Greene Singers and other guests will be on program. For rehearsal schedule and other details, please contact Vicki Hill 518-6658.

The Annual Fourth Sunday County-wide Worship Service will be held Sunday, February 24 at 3:00 p.m. at Union Hill Baptist Church in Whiteville with Rev. Jerry Crisp. The speaker will be Rev. Shontaviar Beasley, pastor of Smith Chapel Baptist, Somerville. The program committee consists of Sally Robinson, Carolyn Vaughan, and Bishop Jesse E. Williams. All proceeds from these services will benefit the Elizabeth W. Lake Memorial Scholarship Fund. For more information contact Shirley McGowan at 609-0592 or Sally Robinson at 609-0565.

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents their Spring Dinner Theatre production Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder February 14, 15 & 16. Dinner will be served at 6 and the show begins at 7. Tickets are $25 and are available now at hcactn.myboxoffice.us. The box office will open on January 28 for ticket sales. Call 658-2787 for more The

Hardeman Adoptable Animals’ Have a Heart, Fill our Cart will be held February 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart in Bolivar. Monetary donations can also be given at paypal.me/haadogs

Bolivar Central High School will show the movie The Bully in the auditorium on February 21 at 6 p.m. Admission is free for ages 12 and up.

Walk Across Tennessee is Hardeman County’s FREE 8-week Fabulous Spring Shape-Up! Kick Off and Team Sign Up will be February 25 from 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. at the UT-Extension Office, 200 Market St. in Bolivar. Call Katie Dees with questions 658-2421. ALL fitness activities will count. A conversion chart will be used to exchange minutes to miles. For example, 20 minutes of golf (walking) equals 1 mile; 27 minutes of gardening equals 1 mile. Awards will be given to the top teams.

Selmer Senior Center presents Denver, The Majestic Rockies & Colorado Springs for 6 days, 5 nights on June 10-15. Airfare is included on this trip so there is limited availability. Please call and reserve your place today. Deposits are due upon signing. Payments are due in full by March 25, 2019. Call Rowena at Selmer Senior Center at 731-645-7843.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. Arthritis Exercise Class with UT Extension Friday, January 31 at 10:30 a.m. Free Class, UT Extension agents will be with us to show how people with arthritis can exercise safely and effectively They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.; Hand Quilting Class Thursday, January 31 and February 28 at 10:30 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise Class every Friday in February at 10:30 a.m.; TAG February 1 and 15 at 3:30; LEGO Club February 1 at 4 p.m. Rock Painting Class on February 6 at 10 a.m.; Teen Movie Night February 8 at 5:30; Code Club February 15 at 4 p.m., and Scrapbook Class on February 22 from 5:30-8:30. Call 376-0680 for more info. Like them on facebook. (Like us on facebook too!)

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry is in need of canned soups and canned fruit. Please, No Expired Goods!

Hardeman County Imagination Needs Volunteers. Contact Monroe Woods, HCIL Coordinator, at montenn@aol.com or 731-376-0264. To donate online, go to https://www.governorsfoundation.org/give. Be sure to specify Hardeman County to designate your donation to the local program. Enroll your child at https://www.governorsfoundation.org/enroll.

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com