Hardeman County Community Calendar

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside safety checkpoints during the week of January 26 on State Highway 57 at mile marker 20.2 in Hardeman County.

Fire investigators are requesting information on a fire that occurred on October 8, 2018, at 2230 Sain Road, in Bolivar. If you have information concerning the fire, please call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Any information provided will be kept confidential. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Parade will be held on Saturday, January 26 in Downtown Bolivar at 2:00 p.m. If you plan to participate, please contact Monroe Woods at 609-3906. Caleb Minter from the MAGNUM Movement, is encouraging everyone to march with MAGNUM in the parade wearing red t-shirts to celebrate the Memory of those we know who have been lost to gun violence. Meet at the line up at Noon at Bolivar Elementary. For more information on MAGNUM, call 212-1823.

Managed by local volunteers, Hardeman County Imagination Library gives all children, from birth to age five in Hardeman County, the opportunity to receive one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month in the mail—at no cost to families. Fifty-seven percent of the county’s total eligible population, 861 children, are enrolled in the program and receive books monthly. Here’s how you can help the program continue to serve more children. To volunteer or get involved, contact Monroe Woods, Hardeman County Imagination Library Coordinator, at montenn@aol.com or 731-376-0264. To donate online, go to https://www.governorsfoundation.org/give. Be sure to specify Hardeman County to designate your donation to the local program. Enroll your child at https://www.governorsfoundation.org/enroll. For tips on reading with your child, visit https://www.governorsfoundation.org/engage/engage-with-your-child.

Elcanaan Baptist Church in Whiteville will have a Fish Fry Fundraising Dinner Saturday, February 2 from noon until 4:00 p.m. at 226 Jackson St. Tickets are being sold in advance by church members. Menu: 2 large catfish fillets, spaghetti, coleslaw, and a drink for $10. The ladies of Elcanaan will have a fundraising bake sale at the fish fry.

Bolivar General Hospital will have their annual Snowflake Ball on Saturday, February 2. Doors open at 5, dinner served at 6. Tickets are $50 each or $400 per table of eight. This year’s theme is Casino Night and Magi will provide the entertainment.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will have their Annual Open House on February 8 from 7:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Stop by for refreshments at 112 S. Main St.

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents their Spring Dinner Theatre production Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder February 15 & 16. Dinner will be served at 6 and the show begins at 7. Tickets are $25 and are available now at hcactn.myboxoffice.us. The box office will open on January 28 for ticket sales. Call 658-2787 for more information.

Exotic Pet Shop at Jackson Fairgrounds February 16-17. From face painting, mini pigs, sugar gliders, food, kids toys, handmade soap, animal cages, reptile supplies, finches, canaries, lovebirds, macaws, cockatoos, monkeys, ball pythons, scorpions, spiders, frogs, bird seed and pellets, and so much more! You’re bound to find something at the Jackson, TN exotic pet expo! Saturday 9-5; Sunday 10-4. Admission: $2 per adult and kids 12 and under are FREE!

Walk Across Tennessee is Hardeman County’s FREE 8-week Fabulous Spring Shape-Up! Kick Off and Team Sign Up will be February 25 from 5:00 – 5:30p.m. at the UT-Extension Office, 200 Market St. in Bolivar. Call Katie Dees with questions 658-2421. ALL fitness activities will count. A conversion chart will be used to exchange minutes to miles. For example, 20 minutes of golf (walking) equals 1 mile; 27 minutes of gardening equals 1 mile. Awards will be given to the top teams.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. Arthritis Exercise Class with UT Extension Friday, January 31 at 10:30 a.m. Free Class, UT Extension agents will be with us to show how people with arthritis can exercise safely and effectively They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Come read a story with us! Activities and treats. Arthritis Exercise Class with UT Extension Friday, January 25 at 10:30 a.m. Free Class, UT Extension agents will be with us to show how people with arthritis can exercise safely and effectively. Hand Quilting Class Thursday, January 31 at 10:30 a.m. Come and learn the basics of lap quilting with Brenda Davis. Please bring scrap material and we’ll provide the rest! Call 376-0680 for more info. Like us on Facebook.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry is in need of canned soups and canned fruit. Please, No Expired Goods!

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com