Hardeman County Community Calendar

Peter Pan: The Musical will be at The Ned in Downtown Jackson! Jackson Christian will present the original 1954 Broadway version of “Peter Pan: The Musical” January 16-20 and January 24-27. The award-winning theater group at Jackson Christian will perform 11 shows to meet expected demand for this classic musical at Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center or The Ned in downtown Jackson TN.

The Bolivar Police Department will conduct an Oath of Office and Promotion Ceremony on January 17 at 6 p.m. in the Bolivar Municipal Center. Following the ceremony, Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic will give his State of the City Address at 6:30.

The Selmer Senior Center will travel to Savannah, GA and Charleston, NC March 24-29. Double occupancy is $684.00 per person. A $75 deposit will reserve your seat today. Balance is due in full by January 17. For more information, call Rowena at the Selmer Senior Center at 645-7843.

Caleb Minter of MAGNUM is asking for everyone to march with MAGNUM (Men & Mothers Against Gun Violence Unity Movement) wearing red t-shirts to celebrate the Memory of those lost to gun violence. MAGNUM needs at least 100 people to march with them. Meet us at the Bolivar Elementary school at 12 Noon. Let us come together as a community to educate that you must think before you shoot. Otherwise, it’s too late. For more information call 212-1823.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Parade will be held on Saturday, January 19 in Downtown Bolivar at 2:00 p.m. If you plan to participate, please contact Monroe Woods at 609-3906. Line up at Noon at Bolivar Elementary. In case of inclement weather, the parade will be held on January 26.

Sleepy John’s Country Blues Jam will be at the West TN Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville on January 26. In honor of the Blues Pioneer Sleepy John Estes’ 120th birthday (Jan. 25), join us for the 6th Annual Sleepy John’s Country Blues Jam. Free event and free birthday cake for all attendees. Acoustic Blues Jam. Bring your instruments, voice, and / or your love of the Blues for an open Blues Jam. Everyone is welcome.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will have their Annual Open House on February 8 from 7:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Stop by for refreshments at 112 S. Main St.

The Hardeman County Arts Council presents their Spring Dinner Theatre production Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder February 15 & 16. Dinner will be served at 6 and the show begins at 7. Tickets are $25 and are available now at hcactn.myboxoffice.us. The box office will open on January 28 for ticket sales. Call 658-2787 for more information.

Exotic Pet Shop at Jackson Fairgrounds February 16-17. West Tennessee’s largest exotic event is back! From face painting, mini pigs, sugar gliders, food, kids toys, handmade soap, animal cages, reptile supplies, finches, canaries, lovebirds, macaws, cockatoos, monkeys, ball pythons, scorpions, spiders, frogs, bird seed and pellets, and so much more! You’re bound to find something at the Jackson TN exotic pet expo! Saturday 9-5; Sunday 10-4. Admission: $2 per adult and kids 12 and under are FREE!

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library will have Adult Rock Painting on January 22 at 10 a.m. They also have Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 658-3436.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has CHILDREN/TEENS: Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Come read a story with us! Activities and treats! Code Club Friday, January 18 at 4:00 p.m. Free for Ages 8-13 Come and have fun playing computer games and learning basic coding skills! No experience with a computer is necessary! Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Meeting Friday, January 18 at 3:30 p.m. Teens! Come and meet to plan fun library activities for your age group! Ages 13-18. ADULTS: Arthritis Exercise Class with UT Extension Friday, January 18 & 25 at 10:30 a.m. FREE CLASS!!! UT Extension agents will be with us to show how people with arthritis can exercise safely and effectively. Crochet Class Tuesday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m. Do you crochet? Do you want to learn? Come to Crochet Club! You can learn the basics or meet with fellow crocheters. The library will host a monthly meeting with our local volunteer, Maerene Webb. Please bring lighter-colored yarn and a size G or H needle to the class.Hand Quilting Class Thursday, January 31 at 10:30 a.m. Come and learn the basics of lap quilting with Brenda Davis. Please bring scrap material and we’ll provide the rest! Call 376-0680 for more info. Like us on Facebook.

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8-80. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry is in need of canned soups and canned fruit. Please, No Expired Goods!

For Meals on Wheels assistance, please call the Southwest Human Resource Agency at 658-9292

The Bolivar Senior Center has BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com