Hardeman County Community Calendar

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry is in need of canned soups and canned fruit. Please, No Expired Goods!

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8080. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

Hardeman County Arts Council presents Elf, The Musical, Jr. November 30-December 2 at the Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the box office from 10am to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1580 W. Market St. in Bolivar. 658-2787, you can get them online now at hcactn.myboxoffice.us. All major credit cards accepted. The box office will be closed during Thanksgiving.

Hope Holiday Mart, November 30-December 1 at the Bolivar Municipal Center. Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-4 and will feature food, crafts, holiday gift items, take your own pictures with Santa and much more.

Bolivar Fire & Rescue Annual Toy Drive will be held on December 1 from 10 am to 2 p.m. at Walmart. All toys and monies donated will go to the USMC Toys for Tots.

Joined Advent Service beginning at 5:30 p.m. at St. James Sunday, December 2.

The City of Bolivar Christmas Parade applications can be picked up at the HC Chamber of Commerce and are due November 30 at the chamber. The theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life”. The Bolivar Christmas parade will welcome Santa Claus and his helpers on Monday, December 3 at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin at Jefferson and West Market and end at the Court Square. Please make plans to come welcome and visit him at Santa’s Village, located next to the post office, where we will be selling hot chocolate and sweet treats at the Sweet Shack and have live entertainment. For the second year Bolivar Main Street is selling live Christmas trees to help fund Main Street events and promote our great city! Tree sales will be attended Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once Santa arrives, he will receive visitors the night of the parade and every Saturday until Christmas from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Toone Elementary Breakfast with Santa and Holiday Mart on December 8 will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for breakfast, which includes bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice, or milk and a craft for the kids with a 4x6 color photo with Santa. The Holiday Mart admission is free with local vendors, silent auction, bake sale, and coffee bar. Get your tickets at Livi Lou’s, Centennial Bank in Toone, or any Toone student. Tickets will be available at the door for $7.

The Annual Whiteville Christmas Parade will be held on December 8 at 7 p.m.

Pictures with Santa on Saturday, December 8 from 3:00--5:00 p.m. Come to the Middleton Boy Scout Hut while you’re waiting for the Parade! The Friends of Middleton Library will host Pictures with Santa Day. Meet Santa, write/mail letters, decorate cookies and paint Christmas rocks! Free fun for everyone and pets are welcome! Donations appreciated. ($5 per family suggested donation).

Friends of the Grand Junction Library will hold their Love Light Tree Ceremony on December 8 at 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Junction Library. Lights given in honor or memory of someone will be provided by donation: $20/red, $15/green, $10/yellow, and an open amount for military or public defenders/blue. All funds received will benefit the library and its programs. Stop by and get your forms.

The Mayor’s Charity Ball will be held at the Hope Street Building on December 8 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 with all proceeds benefitting local participating non-profit organizations. Call 212-9247 for ticket information.

The Hardeman County Tennessee State University Alumni Chapter announces its Third Annual Holiday Gala scheduled for December 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hope Street Building, 208 Hope Street, Bolivar, TN. This is a festive/semi-formal event. Food and Entertainment will be available. Costs: $40 per person. All proceeds benefit the Hardeman County TSU Scholarship Fund. Each year two (2) scholarships are awarded to a Bolivar Central and a Middleton High School graduate. Ticket information may be obtained from Evelyn C. Robertson Jr., 731-254-8508; Russell Shelton 658-9165, or Billy Reaves 658-4429.

Open Enrollment for 2019 will run through December 15, 2018 for those who had insurance in 2018 and would like to have insurance in 2019. You will need to reapply or if it your first time, you may also apply during this time at the Hardeman County Community Health Center. Call Davina Crum or Robert Davis Jr., at 658-3388. They are certified application counselors to guide you in navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace and Tenncare.

TN Promise Students are reminded to submit community service hours for each term. Deadlines for the Spring semester- December 1st, Summer session- April 1st, including TCAT students. Eight community service hours must be submitted each term to stay eligible. If you have any questions, contact Dixie Spencer at dspencer@swtdd.org.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club every Thursday at 3:30 p.m.; STEM Mondays at 3:30 p.m. for ages 5 and up.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with activities and treats, Teen Advisory Group November 16, 3:30 p.m.; LEGO Club November 16, 4 p.m.

A Toy and Coat Drive for Kids will be held until December 15 with drop off locations all over Bolivar.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Help the Hardeman County Rescue Squad! They are having a fundraising drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com