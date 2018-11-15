Hardeman County Community Calendar

Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry is in need of canned soups and canned fruit. Please, No Expired Goods!

The Hardeman County Boxing Club is accepting applications from people ages 8080. Call Obie Beard at 402-1078 for more information.

Hardeman County Arts Council presents Elf The Musical, Jr. November 30-December 2 at the Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and are on sale at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 1580 W. Market St. in Bolivar. 658-2787, you can get them online now at hcactn.myboxoffice.us. All major credit cards accepted. The box office will be closed during Thanksgiving.

The Bolivar Farmers Market still has a few vendors with a wide variety of fall vegetables that plan on selling until a hard frost every Saturday and Tuesday beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the farmers market pavilion. The Bolivar Farmers Market is part of PickTennessee Products.

Mid-South Toys for Tots will be accepting applications for assistance through November 15. Go to www.midsouth.toysfortots.org to apply. Call Nikki Williams at 616-8942.

Turkey Dinner Fundraiser with all the fixins will be in Whiteville at 2130 Hwy 64 on November 17 from 4-8 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Swarey Family to help cover medical expenses. For more information call Vernon Byler at 901-231-0452.

A Multiple Sclerosis Information Seminar and Fundraiser will be on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Bowden Hill C.M.E. Church Fellowship Hall. The pastor is Rev. Darron Fouse. Sponsored by “Love in Action Committee”. For more information contact Rev. Ocie Wallace, Jr. 609-1645.

New Hope Baptist Church in Slayden, MS will have a Thanksgiving service and singing on Sunday, November 18. Service begins at 11, Thanksgiving meal 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Gatewood Family Singers beginning at 1 p.m. For more information call Bro. Boyce Wilson at 901-496-2003.

Hope Holiday Mart, November 30-December 1 at the Bolivar Municipal Center. Booth fees vary, and you will need to contact Andrea Young at 731-609-9250 after 5 p.m. for more information. Applications are available at the chamber or by e-mail.

The City of Bolivar Christmas Parade will be held on Monday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. Parade applications can be picked up at the HC Chamber of Commerce and are due November 30 at the chamber. The theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

The Annual Whiteville Christmas Parade will be held on December 8 at 7 p.m.

Pictures with Santa on Saturday, December 8th from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Come to the Middleton Scout Hut while you’re waiting for the Parade! The Friends of Middleton Library will host Pictures with Santa Day. Meet Santa, write/mail letters, decorate cookies and paint Christmas rocks! Free fun for everyone and pets are welcome! Donations appreciated. ($5 per family suggested donation).

Friends of the Grand Junction Library will hold their Love Light Tree Ceremony on December 8 at 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Junction Library. Lights given in honor or memory of someone will be provided by donation: $20/red, $15/green, $10/yellow, and an open amount for military or public defenders/blue. All funds received will benefit the library and its programs. Stop by and get your forms.

The Mayor’s Charity Ball will be held at the Hope Street Building on December 8 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 with all proceeds benefitting local participating non-profit organizations. Call 212-9247 for ticket information.

Bolivar Fire & Rescue Annual Toy Drive will be held on December 1 from 10 am to 2 p.m. at Walmart. All toys and monies donated will go to the USMC Toys for Tots.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Library has Toddler Story Time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club every Thursday at 3:30 p.m.; STEM Mondays at 3:30 p.m. for ages 5 and up and Adult Rock Painting on November 27 at 10 a.m. They will be closed November 22-25 for Thanksgiving.

The Grand Junction Public Library has Literacy Classes on Tuesdays at 1:30 and Basic Keyboarding at 2:30. Friends of the Library will meet November 15 at 6:30 p.m. and need lots of help! Book Club Meeting on “Sarah’s Key” is on November 27 at 6:30 p.m. They also offer GED (HiSET) Prep Classes and pretests. The Grand Junction Library is now an RSVP Volunteer Station. Wanza Taylor at the GJ Library at 731-764-2716 or gjlibrary103@gmail.com. 530 West Madison Avenue.

The Middleton Library has Story Time Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. with activities and treats, Teen Advisory Group November 16, 3:30 p.m.; LEGO Club November 16, 4 p.m.

A Toy and Coat Drive for Kids will be held until December 15 with drop off locations all over Bolivar. Call 658-1957 to participate as a drop off location.

Avalon Hospice is seeking compassionate volunteers to work with patients in your community. There are many ways to get involved; reading to patients, delivering goodies and flowers. Anything you can do to offer your time and service is greatly appreciated! If you would like to volunteer, please contact Jasmine Lee at 731-658-6812 or jasmine.lee@southerncareinc.com.

Celebrate Recovery a Christian-based recovery from hurts, habits, and hang-ups every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Beginning July 10. Hardeman County Baptist Association, 755 Vildo Rd., Bolivar. Contact: Shirley at 731-609-4182

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is reminding citizens of the online burn permit system, that is free, fast and simple at BurnSafeTN.org or at Bolivar City Hall. Call 658-2020.

Help the Hardeman County Rescue Squad! They are having a fundraising drive to pay for new extrication tools and to get the next response truck out in the county. The Rescue Squad asks for every household to donate $40. In return, a complimentary 10X13 color family portrait will be given by helping make this life saving service possible. Call Captain Jerry Avent or Rhonda Avent at 433-9201.

AA Meeting on Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. at Parrans Chapel, 9390 Old Highway 64. Contact Dianne S at 694-3161.

Bolivar AA Meetings Mondays and Fridays 8:00-9:00 p.m., FUMC in Bolivar. Call 609-9679.

Middleton AA Group meets every Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main St., in Middleton. Call 609-9697 for details.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Pastor Algie Jarrett at 255 Burnette Mills Rd., in Bolivar welcomes all to be a part of Sunday night services on the first Sunday of the month at 6:00 p.m.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Bipolar/Depression Support Group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information, call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com