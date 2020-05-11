Accepting Bids

Hardeman Fayette Utility District is taking sealed bids on a 2013 Chevrolet Pickup. Minimum bid of $6,500.00

4X4 Crew Cab Silverado - was duel fuel - gas and compressed natural gas. Only runs on gasoline now.

234,989 miles with 2/3rd of those being ran on natural gas.

Has power windows, door locks, cruise control,

AM/FM radio and CD player.

Can be seen at Hardeman Fayette Utility District at

15175 Hwy 57, Moscow, TN

Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bids must be submitted at our office by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 – 15175 Hwy 57, Moscow, TN