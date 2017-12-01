NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, David Randall McDonald and Kay McDonald executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Brandon G. Polito, Trustee(s), which was dated May 21, 2008 and recorded on May 30, 2008 in Book 669, Page 587, Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Hardeman County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 31, 2017, at 1:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE CITY OF MIDDLETON IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, AND STATE OF TN AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 11/30/2001 AND RECORDED 11/30/2001 IN BOOK M17 PAGE 748 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 2 OF THE DAVID MCDONALD SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 60, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO SAID PLAT FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.

PER CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY BY JACK A. MCADOO, JR., R.L.S. #1701, ARLINGTON. TN DATED NOVEMBER 14, 2001.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DAVID RANDALL MCDONALD FROM JOHN DAVID MCDONALD AND WIFE, MARIE MCDONALD, IN DEED DATED 11/30/2001 AND RECORDED 11/30/2001, IN BOOK M17, PAGE 748, HARDEMAN COUNTY RECORDS. PARCEL NO. 133-133-010.05

Parcel ID Number: 133-010.05

Address/Description: 1515 Brints Chapel Lane, Middleton, TN 38052.

Current Owner(s): David Randall McDonald.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure

Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697

FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-16488 FC01