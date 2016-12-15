Hardeman County Community Calendar

The US Marine Corp Reserve’s Mid-South Toys for Tots is asking for your donations this Christmas season. Ms. Nikki Williams, 731-616-8942 will spend all funds received in Hardeman County. Please make checks out to Mid-South Toys for Tots.

The Middleton Lions Club has pecans for sale! All proceeds go to supply glasses for the needy and supports Lions Sight services for those with serious eye problems and schools for the blind. Mascot crop 16 oz. bags are $11. Whole, halves, pieces and chocolate covered. Buy from any Lion or Middleton branch banks.

The American Red Cross has created ways to help Tennesseans who have been affected by the wildfires. Visit redcross.org/donate To make a $10 donation by text, text the work REDCROSS to 90999.

The Hardeman County Outreach Ministry is collecting blankets for nursing home residents of Bolivar in their “Throw Blanket Challenge”. If you would like to donate to this cause, drop off your blankets at Carrie’s Glamorama, 1029 N. Main St. in Bolivar or call 658-7836 by December 21.

The Way In A Manger at Falcon Ridge Farms performance dates are December 16 & 17 from 6:00 – 8:00 nightly. This Free Christmas production is a collaboration of 12 area churches to share the birth of Christ with the community. For more information call director Matt Boatwright at 267-5004.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

The Bolivar Haredeman County Library will show The Polar Express from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m., on December 17.

Holiday Hams for Hardeman Hounds are $40 and can be picked up at Walmart on December 17 between 8:30-10 a.m. Call 658-6491 for tickets.

Shiloh National Military Park is inviting children to participate in a Civil War Christmas program on December 17, at 2:00 p.m. at the Shiloh visitor center. If your child is interested in attending the Civil War Christmas program, please register by contacting the Shiloh Battlefield Visitor Center at 731-689-5696 or register online at www.nps.gov/shil.

The Highway for Heroes program will come to Courthouse Square in Bolivar on Monday, December 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., to provide onsite driver’s services not only for Veterans but for all citizens of Hardeman County. If you have any questions call the county clerk’s office at 658-3541.

Hardeman County Community Health Center announces Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment now through January 31, 2017. If you enroll by December 15, 2016 your new plan can start as early as January 1, 2017. For more information, contact Robert Davis, Jr., or Davina Crum at 658-3388 or stop by HCCHC at 629 Nuckolls Road in Bolivar.

Become A Certified Recovery Congregation. The State of TN Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services has launched a mission partnering with faith based communities in Bolivar to reach out to those struggling with addictions and connecting them to vital substance abuse services. If you or your congregation would like to be a part of this recovery ministry email Steve Robinson at recoverybeginshere@gmail.com or call 731-609-7234.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It's FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter reminds you to BRING YOUR PETS INDOORS when it’s below 40 degrees. HAA needs volunteers to socialize with these wonderful animals while they are waiting for their permanent and forever homes. All help is appreciated including but not limited to playing with, walking and cleaning food/water bowls and habitats. The shelter is full with dogs that need permanent homes. Non-committal volunteer hours are daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pedigree dog food, blankets and money donations are always welcome. The shelter is located within the Hardeman County Landfill on Walton Road west of Bolivar. For more information, contact one of the HAA volunteers: Charla Cooper 234-4421; Jennifer Smallwood 609-0408; or Sheila Wiggins 658-5944. More information is available on their website hardemanadoptableanimals.org and like their facebook page.

The Bold Truth - Messiah's Spiritual Body Family Bible Studies, Free Conference Calls Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. CST. Dial 641-715-3580 enter code [256428#] after the lecture we offer Q&A, discussion, feedback, and fellowship, all over the phone. To listen to the Playback lecture of the recordings dial 641-715-3589 W/ same code. For Biblical questions, only for "The Bold Truth" Pastor dial 731-YAH-YHVH that's 731-924-9484. All questions are encouraged, but only Bible questions are accepted as a serious question. Please don't ask about religions or other organizations, because we're not the Judge, Jesus, Yehshua Messiah only is The Judge! Pastor Lynard Brock, Messiah's Spiritual Body 731-924-9484

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com