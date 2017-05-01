Hardeman County Community Calendar

Lifeline Blood Services will be at First South Bank in Bolivar on Friday, January 6 from Noon to 5 p.m. Give blood in January and register to win a 3-day cruise for two. Please remember to bring your photo ID and all donors will receive a free t-shirt. You can also save time by registering online at lifelinebloodserv.org

The Hardeman County Mayors Office has announced the Kerosene Heating Assistance Program in partnership with Vaughan Oil Co. Those heating with kerosene may apply for free kerosene to assist with heating needs throughout January. This program is designed to assist our citizens from the dangers of hypothermia and other cold weather health issues. For assistance, apply at the HC Mayor’s office 3rd floor of courthouse in Bolivar.

The Bolivar Hardeman County Library will offer free books until Saturday, January 7 and will have snow day on Saturday January 14 from 10-11:30 a.m.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will hold their board meeting on January 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the chamber office 112 S. Main St. in Bolivar. The public in invited and encouraged to attend. For more information call 658-6554.

The Town of Whiteville Mayor and Board of Alderman monthly meeting has been rescheduled for January 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The Hardeman County Chamber of Commerce will have Coffee Talk on Friday, January 13 beginning at 8 a.m. Call the chamber at 658-6554 for more information.

The Hardeman County Commission will meet on January 19 at 7 p.m. in the courtroom on third floor of courthouse.

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office is registering for the 2017 Tennessee Farmers Market Boot Camp Workshop that will be held in Bolivar on January 26. $20 fee includes lunch. Space is limited. Visit www.tiny.utk.edu/fmbootcamp2017 or stop by the Extension Office. Pre-registration deadline is Saturday, January 21. All 658-2421 for more details or www.ag.tennessee.edu/cpa

The Hardeman County UT Extension Office is offering the Advanced Master Beef Producers Program. To complete the program 7 sessions must be attended. Register in person or send registration form and $125 fee by January 27 to the Hardeman County Extension Office. Call Lee Sammons for more details and for registration form. 658-2421 or visit 200 E Market St., Ste. A., Bolivar, TN 38808.

The Hardeman County’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Committee announces the 27th Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Parade Celebration on Saturday, January 14, 2017 in downtown Bolivar. They extend a welcome of participation to the entire Hardeman County Community. This year’s theme for The Hardeman County’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration is: “EDUCATION” (THE WAY FORWARD IS EDUCATION ~PASS PORT TO FREEDOM ~ EDUCATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GO HAND AND HAND…) Everyone planning to participate is asked to arrive promptly at Bolivar Elementary School parking lot at 12 noon to prepare for the parade. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. In case of inclement weather the parade will be held on January 21, 2017. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Mr. Monroe Woods at 731-609-3906 or Mrs. Wanda Robinson at 731-518-5896.

The Let Love Glow 5K and Walk will be in Bolivar on Saturday, March 25 at 7 a.m. - Noon. This year will introduce an official timing company for results and online fundraising option for teams or individuals. Race day will feature live music, food, a silent auction and more. More details coming soon.

The Bolivar Senior Center will have Joyce Pirtle providing Insurance Open Enrollment Advice on January 23 from 9 a.m.-Noon and will be at the senior center each month.

The APTA Sampler II Cookbook is available for sale and is full of good ol Southern recipes and history. Help preserve Tennessee’s antiquities all year long. $20 each, order yours today by calling 658-7912. Join the APTA in 2017 visit www.hardemancountyapta.org and follow them on facebook at The Pillars and Courthouse.

Hardeman County Community Health Center announces Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment now through January 31, 2017. If you enroll by December 15, 2016 your new plan can start as early as January 1, 2017. For more information, contact Robert Davis, Jr., or Davina Crum at 658-3388 or stop by HCCHC at 629 Nuckolls Road in Bolivar.

Bolivar AA Meetings are held Monday, Tuesday and Fridays from 8-9:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 218 W. Market St. Call Stephanie Galloway at 609-9679 for more information.

The Bolivar Senior Center offers BINGO every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., and will has their monthly luncheon on the last Wednesday of each month. January’s venue will be The Buffet House. Plan to leave the senior center by 10:30 a.m. The third Wednesday of the month, Cheryl from the library hosts a class on new and interesting topics.

The GED (HiSET) Prep class meets every Monday at 1:30 p.m., at the Grand Junction Library. It’s FREE! Call 731-764-2716 for more info.

Bolivar General Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. For more details call Sara Skinner at 659-0216.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals Shelter reminds you to BRING YOUR PETS INDOORS when it’s below 40 degrees. HAA needs volunteers to socialize with these wonderful animals while they are waiting for their permanent and forever homes. All help is appreciated including but not limited to playing with, walking and cleaning food/water bowls and habitats. The shelter is full with dogs that need permanent homes. Non-committal volunteer hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pedigree dog food, blankets and money donations are always welcome. The shelter is located within the Hardeman County Landfill on Walton Road west of Bolivar. For more information, contact one of the HAA volunteers: Charla Cooper 234-4421; Jennifer Smallwood 609-0408; or Sheila Wiggins 658-5944. More information is available on their website hardemanadoptableanimals.org and like their facebook page.

The Bold Truth - Messiah’s Spiritual Body Family Bible Studies, Free Conference Calls Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. CST. Dial 641-715-3580 enter code [256428#] after the lecture we offer Q&A, discussion, feedback, and fellowship, all over the phone. To listen to the Playback lecture of the recordings dial 641-715-3589 W/ same code. For Biblical questions, only for “The Bold Truth” Pastor dial 731-YAH-YHVH that’s 731-924-9484. Pastor Lynard Brock, Messiah’s Spiritual Body 731-924-9484

New Bethel Baptist Church Services will begin each Sunday with Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays nights at 6:30 p.m. with Brother Robert Buse preaching. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.

The Hardeman County Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is a program that can help if you suspect child abuse call the Hardeman County office at 659-2373 or the 24-hour hot line at 1-877-237-0004. Your call will be kept confidential.

The Brown Bag Book Club will meet on the second Monday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Bolivar-Hardeman County Library.

The BiPolar/Depression Support group will meet each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Horizons Peer Support Center on 428 Market Street in Bolivar. For more information call Shirley Kelley at 609-9318.

You can keep up to date with Community Events by checking the Chamber of Commerce website at hardemancountytn.com