Substitute Trustee’s Notice of Sale of Real Estate

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid in a certain Deed of Trust, executed the 18th day of April, 2019, by Tom Zell Bonner and April Denise German, to Cathy Frost, as Trustee as the same appears of record in the Office of the Register of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust Book 763, Page 870. Thomas M. Minor having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record at Deed of Trust Book 801, Page 334 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; and

Whereas, Haywood Scott, Jr., the owner of the debt secured by said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned to advertise and sell the property described in and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said indebtedness having matured by a default in the payment of the debt and obligations secured, at the option of the Owner, after being authorized to proceed with a sale under the aforesaid Deed of Trust in the event of a default there under, this is to give notice that the undersigned will on the 10th day of August, 2022, commencing at 11:30 a.m., at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

This lot borders on the North side of Highway 100 and is taken from the Sam Green Estate (Book E-4, Page 286) and the point of beginning is an iron post at Mae Lizzie Whittaker’s Southwest corner in the North right of way of Highway 100 and runs as follows: South 69 degrees West 203 feet with Highway right of way to an iron post, thence North 10 degrees 30 minutes West 218.8 feet with residue to an iron post, thence North 69 degrees East 203 feet with residue to an iron post found thence; South 10 degrees 30 minutes East 218.8 feet with Whittaker’s line to the point of beginning, containing 1.0 acre.

This being the same property which has been designated by the Hardeman County Tax Assessor as Parcel No. 021.09 on Tax Map 045.

This being the same property conveyed to Tom Zell Bonner and April Denise German, as tenants in common with the express right of survivorship by Warranty Deed from Haywood Scott, Jr. of record in Deed Book 99, Page 314, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, dated April 18, 2019 and recorded on April 18, 2019.

Property Address: 3845 Hwy 100, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075

Owner of Property: Tom Zell Bonner and April Denise German

The sale of the above described property shall be subject to unpaid property taxes, assessments, subdivision restrictions, building lines, easements and all other prior liens and encumbrances of record superior in right to the Deed of Trust. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property: NONE;

All rights and equities of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead and dower and all other rights or exemptions of every kind are expressly waived and title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth herein.

WITNESS MY HAND, this the 7th day of July, 2022.

Thomas M. Minor

Substitute Trustee

Minor Johnston Douglas, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee

124 East Market Street

Somerville, TN 38068

(901) 465-3117