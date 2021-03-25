Williams Inducted into JSCC Hall of Fame

Former Bolivar Central Basketball Coach Marvin Williams was honored for his time at Jackson State Community College by being inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame on March 20, with several former players and friends in attendance.

Williams spent six years at Jackson State, from 1979-1984, with his best season coming in 1980-1981 when his club went undefeated in the regular season, finishing third in the National Tournament, losing in the semifinals for their only loss of the season.

His hire at Jackson State came after his two state championships in 1977 and 1978 at Bolivar Central High School.

“I am so honored by this award,” said Williams, who thanked Dr. Walter Nelms, Coach Cornelson, and the entire Tennessee Junior College Athletic Association for the award.

Williams also is in the Bethel University Sports Hall of Fame (1981), Freed Hardeman Sports Hall of Fame (1989), the Bolivar Central Basketball Wall (2006), and the Tennessee Secondary School Sports Hall of Fame (2016).