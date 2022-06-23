Parson Resigns Bolivar Basketball

Bolivar Central Girls Basketball Rob Parson resigned his post on June 20 after one season at the helm for the Lady Tigers in order to take an assistant coach’s position at Hardin County, his alma mater.

“I am very thankful for all of the relationships that I have cultivated with my work colleagues, players, parents, and administration while at BCHS and the memories that I have will last a lifetime. I am very thankful for Mrs. Mary Ann Polk and Mr. Mark Fulghum for believing in me to lead the Lady Tiger basketball program and get things back on track there,” he wrote on Facebook.

Parson’s team went 17-12 in his only season, replacing former head coach Rick Rudesill, whose career at Bolivar Central included three boys state championships and more than 800 wins before moving to Jackson Central Merry after 26 years in Bolivar.