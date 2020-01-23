Middleton to Honor 2005 State Champs

Middleton will remember the 2005 boys state championship team on Saturday, February 1 at 3:00 prior to the Middleton Tigers games against McNairy Central at the new spectator gym in Middleton.

Middleton, which went 31-6 that season, began their run in Murfreesboro with a 77-68 win over Tennessee Temple, beat Ezel Harding in the second round 82-67, and finished their first championship since 1992 and their third overall, with a 56-49 win over Trenton Peabody.

Marq Murden had 17 points and 6 rebounds in the championship game and was named the tournament MVP, joining Monterrio Williams, Chris Smith and JaMichael McKinnie on the All-Tournament team. Murden averaged 19 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the tournament.

The team was coached by Larry Smalley, winning his second state tournament title.

Last week, Middleton honored the 1980 state championship team. See A14 for photo.