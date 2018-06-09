2018 Forest Festival to Offer Sports

The Hardeman County Forest Festival will offer pickelball, golf, basketball, and tennis competitions during their week-long celebration beginning September 21.

The tennis tournament will be played September 21 and 22 at both the Bolivar City Park and at Bolivar Central High School.

Hardeman County Golf and Country Club will host the golf tournament on September 29.

The pickelball tournament will be a doubles event and will take place September 29 at the Bolivar Municipal Center.

The 3 on 3 basketball tournament will be played at a site to be announced on September 29.

Information on each event will be printed in the Forest Festival Magazine, expected to hit newsstands the week of September 14.