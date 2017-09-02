TCAT Whiteville Inks New Recruits

In conjunction with other leading schools from around the nation, TCAT Whiteville is holding National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day from 10:00 am until 12:00 p.m. on February 16, 2017. New students for the 2017-18 school year will take part in a signing ceremony, similar to an athletic signing, at TCAT Whiteville located at 1685 Highway 64 in Whiteville.

This national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college. It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.

Forty technical institutions around the country will be hosting signing day ceremonies tied together by live, nationwide simulcasts.

“By signing our incoming students to Letters of Intent, we’re telling them that we’ve reserved a place for them and we want them. Technical education will prepare them for a strong career,” said Carolyn Beverly, Director. “Industry leaders are also excited about this opportunity because it validates the student and provides an opportunity for industry representatives to meet these future workers.”

Leaders in our community are participating along with several of TCAT Whiteville’s industry partners to show their support of technical education. Students and family members will have opportunities to interact with potential future employers and learn more about high-demand jobs.