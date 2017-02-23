NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 15, 2005, executed by EVA DIANE JACOBS, conveying certain real property therein described to CHARLES R. PETTIGREW, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded December 21, 2005, in Deed Book 635, Page 774-783; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY LOT D, OWNED BY THEODORE SNEED; BOUNDED IN THE SOUTH BY LOT B, OWNED BY KENNETH BREEDEN; BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY LOT F, AND BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY JONES STREET, 50 FEET WIDE, FRONTS 75 FEET ON JONES STREET AND EXTENDS EAST BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 150 FEET, CORNERS MONUMENTED. BEING LOT C OF BLOCK 2 OF THE KELLER-JACKSON SUBDIVISION OF BILLS LAND. Parcel ID: 070P-D-018.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 516 N JONES ST, BOLIVAR, TN 38008. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): EVA DIANE JACOBSOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ABN AMRO MORTGAGE GROUP INC, First National Bank of PennsylvaniaThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #111163 02/09/2017, 02/16/2017, 02/23/2017