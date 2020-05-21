UT Hardeman County Extension Adds to Staff

The University of Tennessee/Hardeman County Extension Service hired Stephanie Middleton to help administer the Be More Hardeman County Campaign.

She joins Dr. Amy Elizer as part of a five year program to bring healthy ideas and choices to Hardeman County.

“My plans include assisting the small communities and towns that comprise Hardeman County with enhancing their access and education in the areas of physical activity and healthy nutritional foods,” said Middleton. “I look forward to meeting and working hand in hand with the local schools and churches to provide them with resources that will help advance the improvements they have already made. I am very excited to be here and ready to help!”

Middleton has Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and has experience in education as a principal of both high school and K-8 in that state. She grew up in Maysville, NC, the daughter of a fourth generation tobacco farmer.

Prior to taking the position with the Be More Campaign, Middleton taught in the McNairy County Head Start Program and worked for McNairy County Developmental Services.

BeMoreHardeman is part of the Hardeman Healthy Outreach project and is made possible with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The work also includes improving access to healthy foods and physical activity for all people in the county. The University of Tennessee Extension coordinates the project, assisting people in Hardeman County in choosing healthier foods and incorporating more physical activity into their lives. Through healthier choices, individuals, families and communities be healthier and have a better quality of life....MORE smiles...MORE memories...just BE MORE.