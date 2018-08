The City of Bolivar will host the Smokin’ Dowtown BBQ Contest the weekend of October 19-20, with a planned purse of $5,500, including a $1,000 prize for the Grand Champion.

There will be a separate division for Hardeman County teams, with more than $1,000 contributed to the best pork, ribs, and chicken from locals. The Bolivar Farmers Market Pavillion will host the event. For more information call David Tyner at 731-658-8499.